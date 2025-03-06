Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's job market witnesses 41% growth in Feb on freshers hiring: Report

India's job market witnesses 41% growth in Feb on freshers hiring: Report

There has been 41 per cent growth in hiring in February 2025 compared to a year ago, driven by the fresher job market which maintained steady growth, according to the report

In February, fresher hiring rose by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) reflecting sustained employer demand for entry-level talent. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

India's job market continued its upward momentum in February, witnessing 41 per cent year-on-year growth mainly driven by freshers hiring, a report said on Thursday.

In February, fresher hiring rose by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) reflecting sustained employer demand for entry-level talent, according to data by foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME), Asia's jobs and talent platform.  ALSO READ: US job cuts rise 245% in Feb on govt layoffs, exceeding last two recessions

There has been 41 per cent growth in hiring in February 2025 compared to a year ago, driven by the fresher job market which maintained steady growth, according to the report.

 

Among sectors, IT - Hardware and Software continued to lead fresher hiring, nearly doubling its share from 17 per cent in 2024 to 34 per cent in 2025, the report said.

"The shift towards skill-based hiring is undeniable. Employers are increasingly prioritising candidates with practical expertise and industry-relevant skills," foundit CEO V Suresh stated.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity on foundit.in platform.

Further, the report revealed that the Recruitment and Staffing industry has also seen growth in fresher hiring, highlighting the rising demand for fresh talent across various domains.

Meanwhile, sectors such as BFSI and BPO/ITES have experienced a decline in fresher hiring, reflecting changing industry priorities.

Beyond the major metropolitan areas, Tier II cities like Nasik, Jaipur, Surat, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi, Thane, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Nagpur are also emerging as key locations for fresher job opportunities, the report said.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

