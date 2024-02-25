Sensex (    %)
                        
'India's steel exports hit 1.1 mn tonne in January, an 18-month high'

The outbound shipment of steel in January 2023 was 0.67 million tonne, as per SteelMint data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

India's monthly steel exports hit an 18-month high to 1.1 million tonne in January 2024 on increased demand from the European Union and supportive global prices, SteelMint said.
Besides, competitive domestic prices of steel contributed to rise in export, the research firm said in its latest report.
The outbound shipment of steel in January 2023 was 0.67 million tonne, as per SteelMint data.
On reasons behind the surge in exports, SteelMint said, "good restocking demand from the European Union (EU) contributed 67 per cent of the 1.11 MT (export) in January. It was highest in last 18 months."

While the price of hot rolled coil (HRC) in India's trade segment was at Rs 54,300/a tonne, the global rate was USD 710 per tonne (about Rs 58,000).
This factor also contributed to the demand for Indian steel in the global markets.
Overall, Indian steel exports may remain largely range-bound or fall slightly in the near term because of the "global trade lull induced by the Chinese lunar holidays and Tet festival in Vietnam," SteelMint said.

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

