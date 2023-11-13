Sensex (-0.40%)
65000.83 -258.62
Nifty (-0.37%)
19453.90 -71.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.21%)
6298.35 + 13.40
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
41040.85 + 58.00
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43917.05 -79.60
Heatmap

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

India's vegetable oils import rose 16% to 16.71 mn tonnes in the current oil year that ended in October 2023, driven by lower duty on certain edible oils, industry body SEA said on Monday

Edible oil

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's vegetable oils import rose 16 per cent to 167.1 lakh tonnes in the current oil year that ended in October 2023, driven by lower duty on certain edible oils, industry body SEA said on Monday.
The country had imported 144.1 lakh tonnes of vegetable oils in the previous 2021-22 oil year (November-October).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Out of the total vegetable oils, much of the imports were edible oils at 164.7 lakh tonnes, while non-edible oils were only 2.4 lakh tonnes during 2022-23 oil year.
India is a leading vegetable oil buyer in the world.
According to Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), "Import of edible oils during the 2022-23 oil year has surged to 164.7 lakh tonnes. This increase of 24.4 lakh tonnes from previous year is driven by the current low of 5.5 per cent duty on crude palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil."

This influx of imports has transformed India into a prime destination for excess oil supplies, it said in a statement.
Notably, RBD Palmolein imports constitute over 25 per cent of the total palm oil imports, significantly impacting the domestic refining industry, which is grappling with a significant underutilization of its installed capacity, it noted.
In value terms, SEA said the country's edible oil imports were worth Rs 1.38 lakh crores in 2022-23, lower than Rs 1.57 lakh crores in 2021-22 and 1.17 lakh tonnes in 2020-21.
As on November 1, SEA estimated stocks at ports to be approximately 33.0 lakh tonnes, down by about 3 lakh tonnes from previous month, due to lesser import and higher consumption in festival season.
The country's import has gradually increased during the first quarter and slightly slowed down in the second quarter. However, imports increased again in the third quarter due to sharp reduction in domestic prices of edible oils. Import has declined in the fourth quarter due to larger stock in the pipeline and at the ports, it added.
Among palm oils, import of RBD Palmolein increased to 21.1 lakh tonnes, from 18.4 lakh tonnes during the 2022-23 oil year, while crude palm oil (CPO) jumped to 75.9 lakh tonnes from 54.9 lakh tonnes in the said period.
Import of crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) rose to 94,148 tonnes during 2022-23, from 79,740 tonnes in the previous oil year.

Also Read

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

India's imports of sunflower oil to fall as Black Sea grain deal expires

Palm oil import in May to hit 27-mnth low, traders switch to soy, sunflower

Edible oil imports up by 39.31% to 13.11 lakh tonnes in June on high demand

Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr integrated palm oil complex in Telangana

Festive cheers! Ecommerce platforms, online brands sales shine on Diwali

Bangladesh workers' protest: 150 factories shut, cases against 11k workers

Fintech lending set to surpass traditional by 2030 for mid-small income

Trai asks telecom companies to quickly deploy consent driven anti-spam tech

Hit by regional factors, cement makers witness uneven volume growth in Q2

SEA said total import of palm products increased sharply due to price parity during the 2022-23 oil year, and thus increasing the share of palm oil to 59 per cent from 56 per cent.
Among soft oils, import of sunflower oil increased to 30 lakh tonnes during 2022-23 oil year, from 19.4 lakh tonnes in the previous year due to zero import duty till June 15. This led to reduction in import of soybean oil to 36.8 lakh tonnes from 41.7 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
"Import of RBD Palmolein increased sharply as Indonesia was discounting the RBD Palomlein over CPO and passing off the benefit of higher duty on CPO and lesser on RBD Palmolein...," the SEA said.
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean, from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.
Topics : vegetable oil import vegetable prices Hindustan Vegetable Oils Vegetable oil

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon