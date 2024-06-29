Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India steel, trade ministries in talks over rising Chinese imports: Report

India is monitoring cheap Chinese imports, the source said, as China continues to be top exporter of steel to the Asia's third-largest economy in recent months

steel

India imported 1.1 million metric tons of finished steel between April and May. (Bloomberg Photo)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's steel and trade ministries are in talks over rising imports, particularly cheap Chinese goods, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Saturday, amid persistent calls for higher tariffs from top producers.
India turned net steel importer in the fiscal year that ended in March and the trend continues with its finished steel imports scaling a five-year high in April and May, according to provisional government data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India imported 1.1 million metric tons of finished steel between April and May, up 19.8 per cent from a year earlier.
"The steel ministry has apprised the commerce ministry on rising imports and industry has sought a probe," the source said, declining to be identified as discussions are not public.
India is monitoring cheap Chinese imports, the source said, as China continues to be top exporter of steel to the Asia's third-largest economy in recent months.
Major Indian steel producers such as Tata Steel have flagged Chinese imports as a "growing concern."
India's steel mills, alarmed by a sharp rise in imports, have repeatedly called for government interventions and higher import taxes. However, the federal Ministry of Steel has resisted such calls, citing strong local demand.
Earlier on Saturday, a senior executive at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said the government should consider raising the basic customs duty on steel to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent due to surging imports.
"Immediately, we should go back to 12.5 per cent duty regime, which was there earlier," said Ranjan Dhar, director and vice president, sales and marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Steel

Tata Steel flags concerns over political slugfest ahead of UK's elections

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

Japanese steelmaker JFE eyes overseas investments amid slower profit growth

Flat steelmakers pause price hike in Oct over rate decline in China

Steelmakers fall short of investment target due to delays linked to China

PremiumAmit Harlalka, Nippon Steel

AM/NS India will have 'robust financial discipline' while expanding: CFO

Premiumsteel

SAIL at 14-yr high; Can steel stocks extend rally? Here's what charts say

Topics : steelmakers India china trade imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon