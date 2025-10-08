Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025

RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025

New fintech features at Global Fintech Fest 2025 enhance UPI payments, bank interoperability, and seamless credit usage

RBI

Users can check transaction status, raise and track complaints, manage mandates, and provide contextual guidance. | File Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Wednesday launched four new  digital payment initiatives — Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based UPI Payments, an interoperable net banking solution, UPI Reserve Pay, and AI-based UPI Help powered by NPCI’s Small Language Model (SLM) at the Global Fintech Festival.  It also introduced biometric authentication for approving UPI payments without PINs, and a face authentication feature using UIDAI’s app-based biometrics to simplify onboarding and remove the need for debit cards to set UPI PINs. 
IoT payments with UPI: Users can make UPI payments for services like fuel, EV charging, or other services via connected cars, smart glasses, or smart TVs Banking Connect: Allows interoperability between banks and payment aggregators. PAs gain access to all participating banks with a single integration.
 
 
UPI Reserve Pay: Users can block part of credit cards or pre-sanctioned credit limits to simplify repeat purchases across 
e-commerce platforms, food delivery apps, cab aggregators AI-based UPI Help: AI-powered support system addressing complaint resolution and mandate management.  Users can check transaction status, raise and track complaints, manage mandates, and provide contextual guidance.
 

More From This Section

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage to include agri sector and gig workers

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor warns of rising digital frauds, urges fintechs to build trust

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

Banks like SBI well versed to handle acquisition financing: C S Setty

Rahul Chari

Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

Gift city

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

Topics : UPI transactions Unified Payments System Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon