Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, UK to hold next round of talks for free trade agreement in Jan

India and the UK launched the talks for a free-trade agreement (FTA) in January 2022, to conclude talks by Diwali (October, 2022), but the deadline was missed due to political developments in the UK

India UK

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $ 20.36 billion in 2022-23.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the UK officials in January next year will hold the next round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) to resolve remaining issues, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
The 13th round of negotiations for the proposed pact was held between September 18 and December 15.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The UK and India will continue to negotiate towards a comprehensive and ambitious Free Trade Agreement. The fourteenth round of negotiations will take place in January 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
These negotiations focussed on complex issues including goods, services, and investment.
An Indian team was in London recently.
Issues which need to be resolved include duty cuts on electric vehicles and whiskey and the movement of professionals. Talks are also progressing on the proposed bilateral investment treaty (BIT).
India and the UK launched the talks for a free-trade agreement (FTA) in January 2022, to conclude talks by Diwali (October 24, 2022), but the deadline was missed due to political developments in the UK.
There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights. The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT, and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duties.
On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, automobiles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.
Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services (banking and insurance).
The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $ 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $ 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

Also Read

World MSME Day 2023: Date, Theme, Celebration, Essential Facts about MSME

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu go on strike over rising power costs today

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

MSMEs getting greater attention in free trade agreements: Govt official

31.6 million MSMEs registered between July 2020 and Dec 2023: Govt

Villas, independent houses preferred choice for luxury real estate buyers

India should actively raise disputes against WTO incompatible schemes: GTRI

Electric buses penetration set to double to 8% next fiscal: Report

The India Story 2023: Progress, challenges & revamps under 'Make in India'

Flexible office space market may rise to over Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak Narendra Modi FTA in India Free trade pact India UK FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon