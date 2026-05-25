Indian drugmakers deepen US bets despite decline in pharma exports

Exports to the US stood at $9.47 billion in FY26, down 9.98 per cent from the previous year, according to Pharmexcil data. Vaccines emerged as the fastest-growing category, while Europe, Africa and Latin America posted stronger growth than the US market.

Namit Joshi, chairman of Pharmexcil, said the US decline was driven by a “high base effect, generic price erosion, inventory correction and product cycle timing” and was “not a structural concern”.

“The US remains the largest market. The ANDA pipeline remains intact and specialty generics and injectables opportunity remains strong,” Joshi said while reviewing FY26 exports.

Far from scaling back, several Indian drugmakers are expanding their US pipelines, specialty portfolios and manufacturing capabilities. Companies are increasing investments in respiratory products, injectables, biosimilars and rare disease therapies, while also pursuing differentiated regulatory pathways such as 505(b)(2) filings and selective local manufacturing to move closer to the American market and reduce dependence on commoditised oral generics. Executives across companies highlighted larger pipelines, differentiated product filings and closer-to-market manufacturing capabilities as the next phase of US growth.

At Sun Pharma , that shift is already visible.

“Innovative Medicines is now the largest of the businesses in the US when compared to generics,” Richard Ashcroft, chief executive officer for North America, Sun Pharma, said during the company’s earnings call.

Sun’s US formulations sales declined 1.1 per cent in Q4FY26 due to additional competition in certain generic products. However, its global innovative medicines sales rose 20.1 per cent during the quarter and 16.8 per cent for FY26, accounting for 22.2 per cent of quarterly sales.

“Our US Innovative Medicines business has surpassed $1 billion in revenues,” Sun Pharma Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar highlighted. Founder and Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi added: “We continue to invest in building an R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the Innovative Medicines business.”

Motilal Oswal said Sun’s US generics business was affected by “base portfolio price erosion”, while innovative medicines continued to drive growth. The brokerage also highlighted higher US spending and a gradual recovery in generics.

Lupin, meanwhile, reported one of the strongest US performances among Indian peers, with its US business rising almost 40 per cent year-on-year to $1.3 billion in FY26. Yet the company also acknowledged continuing pricing pressure and rising competition in the American generics market.

“Our base business also grew this year, supported by higher volumes more than offsetting low-single-digit price erosion and additional generic competition in a few key products,” Chief Executive Officer Vinita Gupta said during the company’s earnings call.

Instead of expanding conventional generics, Lupin said it would focus on respiratory products, complex injectables and biosimilars.

“We remain focused on doubling the share of complex products in our US business,” Gupta said. The company plans more than 50 US launches over the next three years, including 10 first-to-file opportunities, four biosimilars and multiple 505(b)(2) products (modified or improved versions of existing drugs that require limited new clinical data).

Cipla is increasingly pursuing a “manufacture closer to market” strategy in the US, particularly in complex respiratory products.

The company said approval for generic Ventolin represented “the first commercial MDI product to be manufactured from our US facility”. During the earnings call, Managing Director and Global CEO Achin Gupta described the approval as “an important strategic inflection point”.

Cipla said its US business posted annual revenue of $780 million in FY26, supported by differentiated products and a stable base portfolio. Industry analysts said the move reflects how Indian drugmakers are increasingly investing in localised and technologically complex manufacturing capabilities rather than relying only on commodity generic exports from India.

Zydus Lifesciences is also sharpening its focus on specialised therapies in the US market. Its North America formulations business grew 5.3 per cent sequentially in Q4FY26, supported by new launches, base business growth and specialty products.

“Sustained traction in the specialty and rare disease portfolio drove growth,” the company said during its earnings call.

The company filed two new 505(b)(2) dossiers in April and launched another rare disease therapy in the US market. At the same time, management acknowledged “increased competitive intensity in key products”.

Even as companies continue to diversify geographically towards Europe, Africa, Latin America and emerging markets, analysts say the US remains too large and profitable for Indian pharma firms to retreat from. Instead, the strategy is evolving from scale-driven exports to specialised, higher-value and closer-to-market businesses.