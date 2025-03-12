Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT leaders confident of cyber resilience despite failures: Study

Indian IT leaders confident of cyber resilience despite failures: Study

Study revealed a critical gap: while confidence is high, actual preparedness for modern cyberattacks, especially those leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), is lagging

skilled labour, technology

Zscaler surveyed 1,700 IT decision-makers across 12 markets in December 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Most IT leaders are confident about their cybersecurity resilience measures, even though a significant number of Indian organisations have experienced cybersecurity failures in the past 12 months, a study has found, showing a disconnect between perception and reality.

According to a study by cloud security firm Zscaler, 67 per cent of Indian organisations experienced a cybersecurity failure in the past 12 months. However, a surprising 97 per cent of Indian IT leaders believe their current cyber resilience measures are effective.

Further, the study revealed a critical gap: while confidence is high, actual preparedness for modern cyberattacks, especially those leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), is lagging.

 

The report indicates that although 57 per cent of Indian IT leaders acknowledge cyber resilience as a top priority for their leadership, this recognition isn't translating into adequate funding or proactive strategies.

This lack of tangible support is further compounded by the fact that 70 per cent of Indian organisations do not involve Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in resilience planning, fostering a siloed approach that hinders effective cyber security execution, the report said.

Also Read

Premiumit sector job,talent poaching

GenAI boom drives demand for specialist engineers in India's IT sector

it companies it sector

K'taka IT union calls for mass gathering of employees to press for demands

PremiumGCC, Global capability center

Hiring by GCCs likely to grow nearly 27% in FY26, to outpace IT again

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India to have its own GPUs in next 3-4 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

PremiumDefensive sector

Defensive sector weightage in Nifty 50 declines to 15 year low

"The possibility of a major failure scenario for organisations is not an 'if' but 'when', as the statistics in our report show. It proves the need for proactive resilience to combat and mitigate inevitable incidents before they become a significant issue for business continuity.

"Leadership must collaborate with IT teams to develop a strong cyber resilience strategy based on Zero Trust, preparing for and mitigating the impact of sophisticated AI-driven attacks. We call this becoming 'Resilient by Design'" said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler.

Zscaler surveyed 1,700 IT decision-makers across 12 markets (Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, UK & Ireland, US) in December 2024.

To mitigate risks, organisations should embed visibility and control into their security strategy, Zscaler suggested.

"Understanding failure scenarios more quickly and thoroughly based on the insights from an AI-powered cloud security platform to mitigate the blast radius of an incident strengthens the resilience posture," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

India's fishery sector loses $2.2 bn annually due to water pollution: Study

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

From food to flight: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal bets $20M on aviation startup

Lilavati Hospital Trust

Lilavati Hospital trust alleges Rs 1,200 cr fraud, files complaint with ED

PremiumAnant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Partner

Bessemer raises $350 million in India fund to back new-age companies

PremiumHospitals, hospitals in India

Manipal, IHH in race to acquire Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 3,500 cr

Topics : IT sector Indian IT Sector cyber crimes India cyber security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon