Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From food to flight: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal bets $20M on aviation startup

From food to flight: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal bets $20M on aviation startup

Aviation startup LAT Aerospace will be developing low-cost 'short takeoff and landing' aircraft with up to 24 seats, and will focus on improving regional air connectivity

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

File photo of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief executive of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal has invested $20 million in LAT Aerospace, a new startup co-founded by Surobhi Das, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Zomato, along with Goyal. Das will be leading the operations of the company while Goyal will be serving in a non-executive role, reported The Economic Times, citing the sources aware of the development. 
 
“Both Das and Goyal are founders of the startup. But Goyal’s involvement will be one of making investments and mentoring the startup in a non-executive role,” one of the sources told The Economic Times.
 
LAT Aerospace will be working on developing low-cost short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft with up to 24 seats. These aircraft will focus on improving regional air connectivity.
   
According to the news report, the company is currently in talks to raise $50 million in seed funding. It is also looking to hire engineers in fields such as aerodynamics, material sciences, and hybrid propulsion systems.
 
“The startup is different from air-taxi firms... LAT Aerospace will be looking to build aircrafts that have a range of up to 1,500 km,” another source said. STOL aircraft are small planes that require shorter runways to operate. “These aircraft will take off and land in compact ‘air-stops’ that are no bigger than a parking lot, with no need for complex airport infrastructure,” the person said.

Also Read

Rapido News

Rapido eyes entry into food delivery; to disrupt Swiggy, Zomato's duopoly

Zomato

Zomato slips 5% on heavy volumes, stock falls below Rs 200 after 8 months

Zomato

Zomato transforms into Eternal Ltd as it expands beyond food delivery

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Swiggy, Cement, Pharma stocks

Aadit Palicha

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha counters Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on qcom cash burn

 
Unlike air taxis, which are designed for short intra-city trips, STOL planes are meant for longer intercity routes. With this model, LAT Aerospace aims to compete with major aircraft manufacturers like ATR and Bombardier, whose planes are used by Indian airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet.
 
Surobhi Das left Zomato in November 2023. At the end of her tenure there, she worked at Blinkit, Zomato’s quick commerce platform, focusing on expanding markets and adding new categories. She was with Zomato for over a decade, starting her career at the company in 2011. Das had also served as Goyal’s chief of staff.
 
Before joining Zomato, Das worked as a consultant at Bain & Company, which was also Goyal’s former employer.

More From This Section

Lilavati Hospital Trust

Lilavati Hospital trust files complaint with ED over Rs 1,200 cr scam

PremiumAnant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Partner

Bessemer raises $350 million in India fund to back new-age companies

PremiumHospitals, hospitals in India

Manipal, IHH in race to acquire Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 3,500 cr

PremiumIPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

Reliance JioStar to garner Rs 6,000 crore in IPL advertising revenues

Telecom

Telecom subscriber base grows to 1,189.92 million in Dec; Jio tops: Trai

Topics : Zomato Deepinder Goyal aerospace Aviation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon