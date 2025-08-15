Friday, August 15, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHA, C-DAC launch e-Sushrut@Clinic HMIS for small healthcare providers

NHA, C-DAC launch e-Sushrut@Clinic HMIS for small healthcare providers

NHA and C-DAC have launched e-Sushrut@Clinic, a lightweight, ABDM-enabled HMIS for small and medium healthcare providers to digitise records and offer telemedicine at low cost

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

The National Health Authority (NHA) has inked a pact with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to roll out a lightweight health information system (HMIS), which will help small and medium-sized healthcare providers in accessing and updating patient health records.
 
The “e-Sushrut@Clinic” application, developed by C-DAC, will be a lighter version of the e-Sushrut HMIS software currently in use at 17 AIIMS and over 4,000 health facilities nationwide.
 
The platform will be Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)-enabled, which aims to expand the adoption of ABDM and help create an interoperable digital health ecosystem. 
 
The lighter version also aims to make it easier for doctors in both public and private clinics to access and update patient health records, offer telemedicine services, and streamline diagnostics and prescriptions. 
   
“eSushrut@Clinic is tailored for outpatient management, pharmacy, and nursing modules, and delivers essential functionalities at a low per-user cost, enabling small clinics, sub-centres, and medium-sized hospitals to digitise patient records, prescriptions, and billing with minimal technical overhead,” the Union Health Ministry said. 

The onboarding process for the HMIS has been kept simple, as any healthcare provider can onboard it from their laptop or mobile on a webpage through their Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professionals Registry (HPR). 
 
The ministry said that the need for the software arose from feedback during the rollout of ABDM microsites, which highlighted a demand for a government-backed digital solution. 
 
“Recognising that many AIIMS hospitals are already successfully using C-DAC’s systems, the e-Sushrut@Clinic was developed to bring the same proven solution and credibility to private stakeholders,” it added.
 

Topics : healthcare Healthcare in India Health Ministry Ayushman Bharat

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

