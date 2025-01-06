Business Standard

Industry leaders seek affordable housing, duty relief at pre-Budget meet

The housing and infrastructure sectors were represented by leaders such as Hiranandani Group, Afcons, L&T, and GMR Group

In the last pre-budget meeting held by the finance ministry, the housing, infrastructure, and energy sectors presented their demands to the Centre.
 
The housing and infrastructure sectors were represented by leaders such as Hiranandani Group, Afcons, L&T, and GMR Group.
 
For the housing segment, the industry advocated a focus on affordable housing in the upcoming budget. They also suggested expanding rental housing schemes provided to industrial workers.
 
"Housing, especially townships, should be given infrastructure status. There should be incentive schemes for slums. We also batted for increasing the interest deduction for home loans from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," said an industry representative.
   
There was also a demand for investment in a third city around Navi Mumbai airport.

The energy sector requested duty cuts on the import of key equipment in the power and renewable energy segments. Several key components, such as solar panels, currently face customs duty barriers. While these duties are intended to promote domestic manufacturing, leniency in the short term is necessary to avoid a demand-supply gap, said an executive.
 
The energy sector was represented by Sumant Sinha, Chairman of ReNew Group; Pawan Kumar Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Waaree Energy; and Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries & EKA.
 
The urban development sector also participated in the meeting. Key attendees included Jagan Shah, Chief Executive Officer of The Infravision Foundation; Meera Mehta, Professor Emeritus at CEPT University; Dr Kalpana Viswanath, Co-founder and CEO of Safetipin; Rejeet Mathews, Program Director at the World Resources Institute; and Nithya Ramesh, Director of the Jana Urban Space Foundation.
 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

