Industry leaders stress trust, innovation as key for enduring institutions

Industry leaders on Tuesday emphasised that trust, innovation and empowered organisational structures are critical for building resilient and future-ready institutions, as businesses navigate rapid technological change and evolving consumer expectations.

Speaking at the annual regional meeting and conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern region, themed 'Vision with Velocity', corporate leaders said institutions must balance scale with agility while remaining anchored in strong values.

ITC chairman Sanjeev Puri said long-term institutional success rests on three pillars -- vision, values and vitality.

"Reshaping the narrative of a legacy institution comes down to vision, values and vitality," Puri said, adding that businesses must move beyond simple diversification to build multiple drivers of growth aligned with market opportunities and institutional strengths.

He stressed that large organisations should function like "multiple startups within a larger institution", where empowered teams with clear accountability and access to technology and resources can drive innovation and agility.

CII director-general Chandrajit Banerjee said institutions must remain anchored in trust and a "country-first" mindset while continuously evolving to address emerging challenges.

"Trust across stakeholders and governments allows institutions to maintain continuity even as they adapt to change," Banerjee said, adding that industry must strengthen research and development and invest more in education and healthcare to support long-term economic growth.

He also said the future of India lies beyond metros -- in states and districts -- where industry must engage more deeply and meaningfully.

Executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Shobhana Kamineni, said trust remains central in sectors such as healthcare, where human outcomes are directly involved.

"Trust is something we earn every day through every patient interaction and outcome," she said, adding that technology is enabling healthcare providers to expand access, standardise processes and deliver quality care beyond large cities.

However, she cautioned that technology must complement rather than replace empathy in healthcare delivery.

R Mukundan of Tata Chemicals Limited said ethical leadership and purpose-driven decision-making are essential for sustaining stakeholder confidence.

"Trust cannot be bought. It has to be earned through consistent actions and ethical choices," he said, adding that organisations must balance legacy strengths with the need for transformation to remain relevant.

RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said growth is a natural outcome of efficient systems and processes.

"If you build efficient systems and processes, growth naturally follows. At the core of everything is trust -- the confidence of all stakeholders," Goenka said.

Industry leaders at the conference also highlighted the growing importance of technology, innovation and stakeholder-centric growth strategies in building institutions that can endure and adapt in an increasingly complex global business environment.