Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Info overload, over-advertising causing frequent basket abandonment: Study

85% respondents say personal data protection is important when using conversational AI tools

online shopping

Representative Picture

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information overload has come out to be a rising concern for shoppers, with around 76 per cent Indian consumers recently admitting in a survey that they feel inundated by “too much choice” while buying.

The Accenture report, ‘The Empowered Consumer Research’, based on a survey of 19,000 consumers across 12 countries, including India, said that the information overload has forced 88 per cent consumers to abandon their purchases in the last three months of 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amidst a lot of information available, including competing claims, messages, advertising, choices, recommendations, algorithms, and apps, the report emphasises on an urgent need for brands to tap into the power of generative AI (gen AI) to reduce the “noise” around decision-making and increase engagement, loyalty, and sales.


What users say

 ·  74 per cent feel bombarded by advertising

·   82 per cent open to using conversational generative AI solutions while shopping

·  80 per cent find some part of the shopping experience exciting

·  75 per cent wished they could identify options that meet their needs more quickly and easily

.   74 per cent feel disappointed when the product they want is out of stock

·  78 per cent unsure whether a product will even deliver on its promises

·  55 per cent open to using generative AI agents to purchase for them



What consumers want from GenAI shopping advisors/ clients

 ·  85 per cent say personal data protection is important when using conversational AI tools

·  81 per cent want to know what’s behind purchase recommendations from conversational AI tools (transparency)

·  81 per cent say purchase protections are important for purchases made through conversational AI tools (reliability)
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology advertising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon