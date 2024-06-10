Info overload, over-advertising causing frequent basket abandonment: Study

Information overload has come out to be a rising concern for shoppers, with around 76 per cent Indian consumers recently admitting in a survey that they feel inundated by “too much choice” while buying.

The Accenture report, ‘The Empowered Consumer Research’, based on a survey of 19,000 consumers across 12 countries, including India, said that the information overload has forced 88 per cent consumers to abandon their purchases in the last three months of 2023.





ALSO READ: Shipping to shopping, AI is making food safe Amidst a lot of information available, including competing claims, messages, advertising, choices, recommendations, algorithms, and apps, the report emphasises on an urgent need for brands to tap into the power of generative AI (gen AI) to reduce the “noise” around decision-making and increase engagement, loyalty, and sales.

What users say

· 74 per cent feel bombarded by advertising

· 82 per cent open to using conversational generative AI solutions while shopping

· 80 per cent find some part of the shopping experience exciting

· 75 per cent wished they could identify options that meet their needs more quickly and easily

. 74 per cent feel disappointed when the product they want is out of stock

· 78 per cent unsure whether a product will even deliver on its promises

· 55 per cent open to using generative AI agents to purchase for them

What consumers want from GenAI shopping advisors/ clients

· 85 per cent say personal data protection is important when using conversational AI tools

· 81 per cent want to know what’s behind purchase recommendations from conversational AI tools (transparency)

· 81 per cent say purchase protections are important for purchases made through conversational AI tools (reliability)