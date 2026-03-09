Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / I-T dept detects ₹408 crore sales suppression; surveys restaurants

I-T dept detects ₹408 crore sales suppression; surveys restaurants

Based on the findings, the department conducted surveys on March 8 across 62 restaurants in 46 cities across 22 states

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

The tax department said it is promoting voluntary compliance through the SAKSHAM NUDGE campaign, encouraging taxpayers to correct discrepancies

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department has detected suppression of sales worth around ₹408 crore in the food and beverage (F&B) sector after carrying out a nationwide verification exercise using data analytics, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday.
 
The department initiated the probe based on investigations conducted in November 2025, revealing instances of large-scale under-reporting of income, including deletion of bulk bills and modifications in records to suppress actual sales. Advanced analytics were applied to transactional data from around 1.77 lakh restaurants in the F&B sector.
 
“The data was compared with the turnover declared in their income tax returns. The analysis revealed large-scale under-reporting of income. In some cases, recorded sales were not fully reflected in financial accounts or tax filings, and certain transactions were excluded from reported sales,” CBDT stated.
   
Based on the findings, the department conducted surveys on March 8 across 62 restaurants in 46 cities across 22 states. The locations covered included Shimla, Murthal, Guwahati, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Siliguri, Godhra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kollam, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ajmer, Jaipur, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Koderma, Patna, Cuttack and Puri, among others.
 
The tax department said it is promoting voluntary compliance through the SAKSHAM NUDGE campaign, encouraging taxpayers to correct discrepancies. In the first phase, emails and messages will be sent to about 63,000 identified restaurants, advising them to update their returns under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act before March 31, 2026. 
“This nationwide drive stemmed from the investigation conducted by the Hyderabad tax office on restaurants. Going forward, we expect to see many more such large-scale investigations/surveys through innovative use of data analytics to widen the tax base and encourage people to comply voluntarily,” said Amit Maheshwari, partner with AKM Global.

Also Read

Worker unloads domestic LPG gas cylinders from a truck

Restaurant body writes to govt to ensure supply of commercial LPG cylinders

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to examine challenge to IT Act's digital search provisions

Meesho

Meesho receives income tax demand notice of around ₹1,500 crore

restaurants and pubs cricket match

India-NZ T20 World Cup final play means business for eateries, pubspremium

Home Loan

Draft I-T forms seek tenant-landlord disclosure for claiming tax deduction

 
According to Samir Kanabar, partner with EY, we are in the age of information sharing, capturing data in digital form, data analytics, and now data is being analysed to provide better insights on income escaping the tax ambit. “It is important for taxpayers to reconcile or explain the discrepancies as well as demonstrate that due taxes have been paid in such situations. To that extent, taxpayers will be well equipped to defend any gaps.”
 
“Voluntary compliance is one of the windows which allows taxpayers to file updated tax returns and pay appropriate taxes; this mitigates the penalties/prosecution. It will be interesting to watch how this spans out with Revenue armed with digital data,” Kanabar said.
 

More From This Section

India become first team to lift 3rd T20 World Cup title

India's World Cup triumph creates fresh endorsement pitch for brandspremium

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco urges Odisha to speed land handover for ₹30,000 crore expansion

UPI, gaming spends, real money games ban, Online Gaming Act 2025, rummy, poker, ludo, fantasy sports, IPL gaming, digital payments, debt collection, groceries

Offshore platforms gained engagement after ban on real money games in Indiapremium

From skills to sustainable livelihoods

Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY secured employment, shows data

infrastructure

Centrally funded infrastructure projects log 16.4% cost jump in January

Topics : Income tax restaurants India food sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance