ITA backs 11 Indian projects to accelerate clean industrial transition

The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) on Thursday said it has selected 11 Indian projects that will receive tailored support as part of its India Project Support Programme to accelerate critical clean industrial projects.

The ITA is a global multi-stakeholder initiative launched at COP28 to fast-track industrial transition across energy-intensive industry and transport sectors.

The selected projects, led by companies including Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ACME Group, Yamna, Circular Urban Energy (CUE) and ReNew, represent more than USD 18 billion in potential investment and could deliver over 7.8 million tonnes of annual carbon abatement across multiple sectors, a statement said.

"In a world shaped by geopolitical volatility, the ability to produce clean materials domestically and competitively will be a key driver of both economic resilience and long-term growth," James Schofield, Managing Director, Industrial Transition Accelerator, said in the statement.

Across in-country programmes in Brazil, UAE, India and Egypt, ITA is currently supporting 39 projects with USD 60-65 bn in investment potential.

"Many of the projects we are working with are viable but face barriers that sit outside the developers' direct control. ITA works alongside project developers, policymakers and financial institutions to help address these barriers and accelerate progress toward investment decisions," Yash Kashyap, India Lead, Industrial Transition Accelerator, said in the statement.

Together, the projects will produce essential clean materials for buildings and infrastructure, such as steel and concrete; low-emission fuels for aviation and shipping; and chemicals such as ammonia, a critical component for agricultural fertilisers.

Jindal Steel is developing a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at its integrated steel plant in Angul, Odisha. Captured carbon will be utilised in products such as methanol, ethanol, polycarbonates and mineralised materials.

JSW Steel, in collaboration with Carbon Clean and BHP, is jointly evaluating the feasibility of deploying Carbon Clean's CycloneCC modular technology to capture up to 100,000 tonnes per year of CO2 emissions at JSW Steel's Vijayanagar site, Karnataka.

ACME Group is developing green chemicals projects at Gopalpur and Paradip in Odisha. The projects include 400 KTA and 800 KTA green ammonia facilities respectively, alongside a 200 KTA green methanol plant at Paradip. The Paradip facilities are targeted for completion by 2029, while the Gopalpur project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Renewable energy company ReNew is advancing a green ammonia project at Paradip, Odisha, with an initial Phase-1 capacity of 300 Ktpa. By 2029, the project is expected to achieve Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Yamna is developing a large-scale green ammonia project in Andhra Pradesh, near Krishnapatnam Port, with a planned capacity of up to 1 Mtpa, including 500 Ktpa in Phase 1.

Circular Urban Energy (CUE) is developing a waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar region within the Noida International Airport ecosystem. Designed to process around 3,500 tonnes of municipal and residual waste per day, the facility will produce approximately 1,000 barrels of SAF per day through an advanced thermochemical process.