Jio, Airtel cumulatively gain 3.44 mn mobile users in May, shows data

India's total broadband subscribers increased to 93.5 crore at the end of May 2024, a monthly growth rate of 0.72 per cent.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively raised their wireless subscriber tally by 34.4 lakh users in May, while Vodafone Idea continued to witness a fall in its user base, data released by TRAI showed on Tuesday.

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 21.9 lakh wireless users, and Bharti Airtel added 12.5 lakh mobile customers in May, even as Vodafone Idea lost 9.24 lakh wireless users during the month.

The gains pushed Reliance Jio's mobile subscriber tally to 47.46 crore in May from 47.24 crore in April, according to the latest telecom subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).



Vodafone Idea continued to register a decline in mobile subscribers as its wireless subscriber count fell by 9.24 lakh to 21.81 crore users in May.

"In the month of May 2024, 12 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 973.60 million at the end of April-24 to 985.60 million at the end of May-24, since the implementation of MNP," TRAI said in a release.

