Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Jio seeks changes in consultation paper of satellite spectrum allocation

Jio seeks changes in consultation paper of satellite spectrum allocation

Jio alleged that the paper is tilted towards administrative spectrum assignment which undermines norms of The Telecommunications Act, 2023

Jio, Jio logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio has urged telecom regulator Trai to come up with a revised paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communication alleging that it ignores the key point of ensuring level-playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

In a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Reliance Jio has sought revision of the consultation paper on recommending rules for "terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are surprised that the consultation paper has completely overlooked the critical issue of ensuring level-playing field between satellite-based and terrestrial access services. This omission has resulted in the lack of any questions addressing the need to create a level-playing field between these services," Reliance Jio (RJIL) said in a letter dated October 4.

 

Jio said that due to the omission of this point, stakeholders will not be able to adequately consider and provide relevant inputs to Trai which will undermine the fairness of recommendations and the government's intent to promote balanced competition.

On September 27, 2024, Trai floated a consultation process to explore methodology and price for assigning spectrum to satellite companies to provide calling, messaging, broadband and other services in the country.

The decision on spectrum price and allocation methodology will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services from companies like Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications, across India.

Jio said the consultation paper does not adequately address competitive fairness and is not aligned with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reference dated July 11, 2024 which makes the consultation paper and the consequent recommendations vulnerable to legal challenges.

More From This Section

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

personal computers

Computers, electronics industry leads post-pandemic job growth: ASI data

Airbus

Airbus will increase sourcing of components from India: CEO Guillaume Faury

Boeing 737 Max

DGCA orders safety risk assessment for B737 planes amid rudder concerns

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Peak power demand declines in Sept; renewable energy generation increases

Jio and Vodafone Idea have opposed allocation of spectrum to satellite companies without auction.

Jio alleged that the paper is tilted towards administrative spectrum assignment which undermines norms of The Telecommunications Act, 2023.

It said that the Telecommunication Act, 2023 emphasizes auction as the default method for assigning spectrum for commercial services.

"We respectfully urge Trai to reconsider and revise the consultation paper, incorporating specific questions that address the level-playing field issues between satellite and terrestrial networks. Both auction and administrative assignment methods should remain open for stakeholders input, with due consideration given to competitive fairness," Jio said.

Trai has invited comments on 21 points, including a method for determining spectrum charges, frequency bands for the satellite communications services, duration of assignment, and provision for surrendering spectrum, etc.

The regulator has fixed October 18 for comments and October 25 for counter comments on the paper.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands long-term partnership with Ericsson for 5G rollout

telecom

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

BSNL

BSNL's market share gain from lower tariffs unlikely to impact Airtel, Jio

BSNL

BSNL adds 2.9 mn users after telecom rivals hiked tariffs in July

Airtel

Bharti Airtel becomes 4th listed company to cross Rs 10 trillion market cap

Topics : Reliance Jio Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon