Netflix to open Hyderabad hub for high-end VFX, post-production on Mar 12

Netflix will open its Hyderabad hub on March 12, featuring high-value post-production, VFX and virtual production capabilities, strengthening the city's position in the AVGC sector

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Netflix is all set to open its Hyderabad hub focusing on high-value post-production, VFX and virtual production capabilities on March 12.
 
Hyderabad already hosts some of the world’s renowned firms in the VFX space. Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, Skyline VFX, Mattel, Barnstorm VFX, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft are some of the biggest brands having a presence in the city. The addition of Netflix to this list reaffirms its position as a leading destination in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector.
 
Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, is likely to inaugurate the hub. This would be the US company’s second India office after Mumbai. The company chose Hyderabad for its strong infrastructure and skilled talent pool, which make it an ideal place for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, a government statement said.
   
The government said its progressive vision for the media and entertainment sector drove the company to choose Hyderabad to set up its global office in an area of 30,000 square feet. Netflix’s operational presence in Hyderabad is set to reinforce the city’s emergence as a leading centre for digital content creation and a leader in the AVGC sector.
 
As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the government is looking to position the state at the forefront of technology, innovation and creative industries. The government is working on positioning Hyderabad as the South Indian film and AVGC superhub by integrating film studios and the AVGC ecosystem, with a focus on bringing together investments and global collaborations for AVGC start-ups, and building AI-driven VFX capabilities and shared studios.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

