Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Kolkata Port begins first-ever night pilotage to cut vessel turnaround time

Kolkata Port begins first-ever night pilotage to cut vessel turnaround time

Upper Reaches refers to the upstream stretch of a river closer to the inland port, and, in this case, the segment of the Hooghly River between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata

Kolkata Port Trust

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:54 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) on Thursday said it has, for the first time in its 155-year history, carried out night-time pilotage in the Upper Reaches of the Hooghly river, a move expected to reduce vessel turnaround time and improve overall port productivity.

Upper Reaches refers to the upstream stretch of a river closer to the inland port, and, in this case, the segment of the Hooghly River between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata.

Kolkata Port said its experienced pilots safely navigated container vessel Sinar Pangalam Susu on her inward voyage through the narrow channel of the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) during hours of darkness on the night of February 25, a statement said.

 

SMPA said the successful night transit follows a trial movement undertaken on May 2, 2025, with outward-bound container vessel Sinar Penida, which laid the groundwork for round-the-clock navigation.

The inbound vessel, with a length overall of 128 metres and a draft of 6.1 metres, completed the transit under challenging navigational conditions, marking the maiden operational use of night navigation in the Upper Reaches.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP will win Bengal polls, drive out every single infiltrator: Amit Shah

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi Working Groups submit agri derivatives review reports to chairman

Greg Abel

Greg Abel to set course for Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett exit

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Indian Army to induct dedicated drone platoons across combat units

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende

World Economic Forum chief Borge Brende quits over ties with Epstein

The stretch of the Hooghly River from Diamond Harbour to Kolkata, spanning around 40 nautical miles, is considered one of the most difficult riverine routes due to its narrow channel, shifting sandbanks, frequent crossings and strong crosscurrents. Traditionally, pilotage in this sector was restricted to daylight hours.

Chairman Rathendra Raman said the achievement marks a significant step towards enabling 24x7 vessel movement in the river system and reflects the port's thrust on technological advancement and operational preparedness.

Port officials said the introduction of night navigation at the Upper Reaches is expected to optimise berth utilisation, ease vessel congestion and improve cargo handling efficiency at KDS, strengthening Kolkata's position as India's premier riverine port.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

US solar duty shock may disrupt India's exports, spurs call for SEZ relief

Amitabh Kant, Ex-G20 Sherpa, Former NITI Aayog CEO (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

AI may widen inequalities if misused: ex-Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

drug

CDSCO allows immediate lab testing of drugs to speed up approvals

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

Public procurement mandate could unlock 16 MTPA green steel demand: CII

carmakers, auto industry

BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targetspremium

Topics : Kolkata Kolkata port BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance