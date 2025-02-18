Labour ministry ropes in 'APNA', to list 1 mn jobs annually on NCS portal

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The NCS portal serves as a vital bridge between jobseekers and employers, with over 4 million registered employers and 44 million vacancies mobilised since its launch

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with recruitment platform APNA, a move that will bring 1 million jobs annually to the National Career Service (NCS) portal.  ALSO READ: DPIIT joins hands with Apna to boost startup hiring, job creation

The NCS portal serves as a vital bridge between jobseekers and employers, with over 4 million registered employers and 44 million vacancies mobilised since its launch, a labour ministry statement said.

At any given time, nearly 1 million vacancies are available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities, it stated.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) has signed an MoU with APNA, one of India's leading job recruitment platforms.

 

The partnership will bring over 1 million job opportunities annually to the NCS portal, strengthening domestic employment avenues, as per the statement.

This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between talent and employment, fostering economic growth and workforce development in India, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

