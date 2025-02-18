Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India, Qatar aim to double bilateral trade to $28 billion in five years

India, Qatar aim to double bilateral trade to $28 billion in five years

The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi

Modi Qatar

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Qatar are targeting doubling their trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. 
The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi. 
The two sides also discussed ways to broaden energy ties, a foreign ministry official told reporters.  Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as the two leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a "strategic partnership" with focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries.
   
They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.  The Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Modi was also present on the occasion.  India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people relations, have continued to strengthen, the MEA earlier said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

online betting games

ASCI flags 413 offshore betting ads, signs MoU with gaming associations

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Ficci, Assocham demand input tax credit for real estate under CGST

rice

Industry body calls for broken rice exports as stocks hit nine times target

Competition commission of India, CCI

CCI seeks public comments on draft rules for determining cost of production

Premiumimport, export, Customs

Customs should not act while redemption application is pending with DGFT

Topics : Qatar India relations India trade Qatar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon