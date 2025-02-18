India, Qatar aim to double bilateral trade to $28 billion in five years

India and Qatar are targeting doubling their trade to $28 billion in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The announcement came after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.
The two sides also discussed ways to broaden energy ties, a foreign ministry official told reporters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as the two leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a "strategic partnership" with focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries.
They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Modi was also present on the occasion. India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people relations, have continued to strengthen, the MEA earlier said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)