Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / L&T Technology Services bags $60 mn multi-year agreement from a US client

L&T Technology Services bags $60 mn multi-year agreement from a US client

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has secured a $60 million multi-year agreement with a US-based telecommunications provider, marking its fourth $50 million-plus deal in the last year

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

This latest win marks LTTS’ fourth deal exceeding $50 million in the last four consecutive quarters.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and technology services firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that it has signed a $60 million multi-year agreement with a prominent US-based provider of wireless telecommunications services.
 
This latest win marks LTTS’ fourth deal exceeding $50 million in the last four consecutive quarters.
 
This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.
 
Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer’s network software automation platforms.
 
Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery centre in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS’ capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next-generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client. 
 

Also Read

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS Q1 misses estimates; brokerages cautious amid macro headwinds

L&T Technology Services ltts

L&T Tech Q1 results: Profit remains flat at ₹315.7 crore, revenue up 16%

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, bonus, rights issue, demerger: BoB, Concor & 23 others in focus

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

 
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, commented on the development, stating, "This new agreement in our Tech segment with such a prestigious telecommunications leader reinforces our longstanding relationship and shared vision in next-generation communications, network automation, and AI. By leveraging our Smart World connectivity solutions along with our extensive expertise in enterprise 5G rollouts and telecom innovations, we are proud to contribute toward achieving the client’s strategic goals.”
 
LTTS is also looking ahead to expanding its service offerings for the client by integrating AI-powered test automation platforms to streamline new product development and enhance operational efficiency.
 
LTTS further said, “The latest $60 million engagement in the Tech segment is a testament to the company’s ability to drive multi-segment growth, even as certain segments such as Mobility face macro-level headwinds.”
 
The company’s share price touched a high of ₹4,269 per share during intra-day trading, up 1.4 per cent from ₹4,210 per share as the market opened. The stock was up 0.35 per cent from the previous close at the time of going to press.

More From This Section

station, Indian Railway, railway station

SAIL-Bhilai URM achieves milestone of 5 mt of prime rail productionpremium

mining minerals mines

India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite

Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

infosys, tcs

Why Indian IT firms are cutting jobs even as revenue continues to grow

cybersecurity laptop working

Cert-In makes annual cybersecurity audit mandatory for companiespremium

Topics : L&T Technology Services LTTS L&T Technologies L&T results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon