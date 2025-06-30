Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

The strategic partnership will drive development of safety-critical software and next-gen steering systems for global markets, strengthening India's role in mobility innovation

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering. (File Image)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global steering systems provider thyssenkrupp Steering and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global engineering and technology services company, today announced a strategic agreement to establish a software development centre in Pune, India.
 
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.
 
“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, Senior Vice-President of R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This centre will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.” 
 

Also Read

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

MDL, ThyssenKrupp invited for Rs 70,000 cr submarine deal negotiations

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty tests 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

Rath Yatra

Odisha stampede: Cong seeks CM's resignation; ₹50 lakh for kin of deceased

murder

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

Centre to focus on safety-critical steering software

 
The new facility will focus on developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. The collaboration further strengthens LTTS’s global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility, the company said.
 
Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, added: “We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence and strong global partnerships.”     
thyssenkrupp Steering has a longstanding legacy in steering system development. The company holds deep expertise in electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, and strong competence in steering technologies. Its work includes forward-looking innovations such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which delivers enhanced comfort, advanced safety and supports highly autonomous driving through high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain and dampers.
 

LTTS to strengthen software-led mobility solutions

 
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said: “This collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’s leadership in the mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility—supported by over 250 programmes, 350 patents and 45 labs.   
 
“By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions.”
 
The Pune centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety and cybersecurity—aligned with the rising demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies

More From This Section

urban vault

Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

startup, startup funding, funding

Jumbotail raises $120 million in funding round led by SC Ventures

data centre, data security, data

Delhi developer Anant Raj to invest $2 billion on India data center boom

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports unit plans to raise ₹3,000 crore via local currency bonds

Anish Shah, Mahindra CEO & MD

India poised to emerge as global manufacturing powerhouse: M&M Group CEO

Topics : ThyssenKrupp L&T Technology Services LTTS LTTS L&T LTTS automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon