Maharashtra discom awards ₹3,870 cr BESS projects to Oriana Power
Oriana Power has secured two projects totalling 900 MW/1,800 MWh from MSEDCL, with the battery storage systems to operate under 15-year purchase agreements
Nandini Keshari
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Oriana Power announced that it has received two letters of award (LoAs) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co (MSEDCL) for setting up 900 megawatt (MW)/1,800 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Maharashtra, valued at ₹3,870 crore.
The projects will operate under 15-year BESS purchase agreements. The two contracts were awarded through tariff-based global competitive bidding with viability gap funding (VGF) support under the Power System Development Fund (PSDF) scheme, through an e-reverse auction.
The projects comprise 500 MW/1,000 MWh, valued at ₹2,142 crore, and 400 MW/800 MWh, valued at ₹1,728 crore. The total tender capacity floated by MSEDCL was 2,000 MW/4,000 MWh. The expected VGF will be ₹324 crore, based on the current estimated project cost.
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Topics : Maharashtra Energy Power Sector
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 8:27 PM IST