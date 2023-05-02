Marriott raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand



Flexible work arrangements have fueled travel demand and helped hotel operators to improve their margins after they took a beating during the pandemic. Marriott International Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the US hotel operator benefits from pent-up demand for leisure and business travel.



Marriott, which owns hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, has seen a steady uptick in bookings, even as experts have raised concerns that high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown could dent consumer spending. The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong US dollar.



The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $7.97 and $8.42 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $7.23 to $7.91. Marriott posted a 34.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, for the quarter ended March, from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.

