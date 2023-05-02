Marriott raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

Marriott International Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the US hotel operator benefits from pent-up demand for leisure and business travel.
Flexible work arrangements have fueled travel demand and helped hotel operators to improve their margins after they took a beating during the pandemic.
The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong US dollar.
Marriott, which owns hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, has seen a steady uptick in bookings, even as experts have raised concerns that high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown could dent consumer spending.
Marriott posted a 34.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, for the quarter ended March, from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.
The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $7.97 and $8.42 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $7.23 to $7.91.
Also Read
As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever
The Ashok Hotel divestment: 1956-built hotel to undergo a structural audit
Royal Orchid Hotels, Kamat Hotels: Hotel stocks can rally up to 20%
Hotels to tickets: Travel return fuels growth for online travel aggregators
IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season
Real estate demand firm, retail leasing up by 130% YoY: CBRE Report
Companies, startups more inclined towards coworking spaces: Anarock
Trai wants telcos to use AI-based spam filters for pesky calls, messages
Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms
Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)