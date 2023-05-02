close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Marriott raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong US dollar

Reuters
Marriott International

Marriott International, Pic Credit: marriott.com

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Marriott International Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, as the US hotel operator benefits from pent-up demand for leisure and business travel.
Flexible work arrangements have fueled travel demand and helped hotel operators to improve their margins after they took a beating during the pandemic.

The travel industry has also benefited in the last few quarters from a strong US dollar.
Marriott, which owns hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, has seen a steady uptick in bookings, even as experts have raised concerns that high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown could dent consumer spending.

Marriott posted a 34.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance, for the quarter ended March, from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.
The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $7.97 and $8.42 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $7.23 to $7.91.

Also Read

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

The Ashok Hotel divestment: 1956-built hotel to undergo a structural audit

Royal Orchid Hotels, Kamat Hotels: Hotel stocks can rally up to 20%

Hotels to tickets: Travel return fuels growth for online travel aggregators

IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

Real estate demand firm, retail leasing up by 130% YoY: CBRE Report

Companies, startups more inclined towards coworking spaces: Anarock

Trai wants telcos to use AI-based spam filters for pesky calls, messages

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Marriott Hotels Marriott International

First Published: May 02 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

uber
2 min read

Indian stocks rise on back of earnings, FII buying ahead of US Fed meet

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

flights
2 min read

Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

Rocket. rocket launch
2 min read

People from 360 Delhi villages to express solidarity at wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon