Trai wants telcos to use AI-based spam filters for pesky calls, messages

Millions of customers around the country receive unwanted calls and messages on a daily basis. These are primarily promotional in nature. When deployed, the AI will automatically detect fake and promotional calls, and messages from unknown sources and avoid them on its own.

You may get some respite from the menace of spam calls soon as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is planning to enforce new rules for telecom companies today. To implement this rule, Trai has directed telecom operators to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) or AI-based spam filters that prevent unwanted communications, an NDTV report said.