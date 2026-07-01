MEIL, Analog plan $500 million push to bring physical intelligence to India

The two companies have set up a 50:50 joint venture to bring Analog's technology platform to the country, with planned investments of $300 million-$500 million over the next three to four years.

The Abu Dhabi-based company is a pioneer in physical intelligence. Physical intelligence (PI) is an emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables machines to perceive, understand and act in the physical world rather than relying on rigid programming. This is achieved through continuous learning and the creation of a living model that becomes more intelligent with every interaction.

Analog was founded by Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman, known globally as the inventor of HoloLens during his tenure at Microsoft. Analog has already set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India through which it will invest in the joint venture. It also plans to establish an Analog facility in Hyderabad within six months, while a commercial launch is expected within three months.

"While Megha brings us the reach that we don't have in India, we bring in the technology. Our aim is to work with governments, the public sector, the construction industry, and urban infrastructure, amongst others," Kipman said. Machines continuously generate data in physical intelligence through thousands of sensors across cities, enterprises, hotels and homes, supported by robots and intelligent agents.

Kipman said the first project with the Telangana government would focus on reducing traffic congestion in real time in Hyderabad. "This will help solve real-life problems faced by Hyderabad citizens. Around 100,000 sensors are already installed in the city, but they do not provide predictive insights to support real-time decision-making. We will add physical intelligence to these sensors to enable the real-time reduction of traffic congestion. We believe it would require 1 million sensors to do it effectively across the whole city. The more sensors you have, the better the intelligence," he said.

This partnership brings that capability to India at scale. MEIL brings the reach, while Analog brings the intelligence. Together, they will work across infrastructure, mobility, industrial systems, public safety, urban transformation and intelligent operations.

"In the next three to four years, we are planning to invest around $300 million-$500 million in physical intelligence," said PV Krishna Reddy, managing director of MEIL.

"This is a totally different technology and the next level of AI. We can utilise it for operating electric buses, the execution of refineries, and the operation and maintenance of water infrastructure. We are going to start manufacturing cells, batteries and passenger cars in due course. We can utilise it in those sectors as well," Reddy added.

The partnership will advance deployments across intelligent infrastructure and mobility, smart urban systems, advanced sensing and operational intelligence, robotics and spatial computing, industrial transformation, public safety and AI-enabled real-world environments. Beyond deployments, the collaboration will invest in long-term capability creation, talent development and ecosystem building in India.

Kipman said Analog is undertaking a similar project in Abu Dhabi, which also has a comparable number of sensors despite being a much smaller city.

When asked about privacy concerns arising from sensors in urban areas, he said, "Data sovereignty is most important. That is the principle that we follow in Abu Dhabi, and we will do the same in India. No data will leave the country and it will be stored in India while complying with all the privacy legislation laid down by the government."