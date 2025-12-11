Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Microsoft partners with top IT firms to expand Copilot deployment in India

Microsoft partners with top IT firms to expand Copilot deployment in India

Microsoft has teamed up with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy more than 200,000 Copilot licences, signalling a strong enterprise push towards agentic AI to boost productivity

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

A Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report shows that productivity, upskilling and expanding capacity with digital labour remain the priorities for Indian executives. Sixty-four per cent say that productivity must increase, against a global 53 p

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft announced it partnered with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy over 50,000 Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 200,000, to redesign workflows around human–agent collaboration and improve productivity and efficiency across delivery, sales, finance, HR and customer engagement.
 
What does the partnership aim to achieve for enterprises?
 
This partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI — intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions and generating insights autonomously — and aims to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.
 
How does Microsoft view this surge in enterprise adoption?
 
“This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators,” said Microsoft India and South Asia president, Puneet Chandok.
   
Why is productivity becoming a key priority for Indian firms?
 
A Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report shows that productivity, upskilling and expanding capacity with digital labour remain the priorities for Indian executives. Sixty-four per cent say that productivity must increase, against a global 53 per cent.

More From This Section

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh becomes first to bring second edition of Jan Vishwas Bill

Kolhapuri sandals

Prada partners with LIDCOM, LIDKAR to co-create Kolhapuri-inspired sandals

healthcare, doctor

Huge healthcare collaboration potential between India-US: Dr Naresh Trehan

telecom, TRAI

Trai recommends backhaul spectrum charge at 0.1% of AGR; costs may halve

digital consent, online content, spam, TRAI

Trai-RBI launch pilot to let users manage legacy promo consents; curb spam

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon