Home / Industry / News / Prada partners with LIDCOM, LIDKAR to co-create Kolhapuri-inspired sandals

Prada has formalised a collaboration with LIDCOM and LIDKAR to produce a Kolhapuri-inspired limited-edition sandal collection, manufactured in India with skilled artisans

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Prada, LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation) and LIDKAR (Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation), government organisations safeguarding, promoting and developing the Indian leather industry and heritage of Kolhapuri chappals, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai. The signing was held on the occasion of the Italy–India Business Forum in Mumbai.
 
“What does the MoU mean for Prada’s Kolhapuri-inspired project?” 
“The agreement sets out the framework, implementation and guidance of the ‘PRADA Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals’ project, which will celebrate Indian craftsmanship through a limited-edition collection of sandals,” Prada said in a release.
   
The release further added that the footwear will be manufactured in India in collaboration with skilled artisans from the Maharashtra and Karnataka regions, where the traditional Kolhapuri chappals are handcrafted. It will combine traditional techniques with Prada’s design and materials.
 
“Why did the issue gain attention before the collaboration?” 

This comes after the controversy which blew up on the internet surrounding Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which featured models wearing footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week last month. The sandals, priced at around Rs 1 lakh, drew backlash for failing to credit India as the source of inspiration.
 
In July, a four-member team from Italian luxury brand Prada visited Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday to understand the craft of making the Kolhapuri chappal.
 
The team included Paolo Tiveron, director of the men’s technical and production department — footwear division; Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager — footwear division; and external consultants Andrea Pollastrelli and Roberto Pollastrelli.
 
“How significant is the craft behind Kolhapuri chappals?” 
The traditional Kolhapuri chappals are manufactured across eight districts: four in Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur) and four in Karnataka (Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur). In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, safeguarding their authenticity and highlighting their cultural significance.
 
Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at the Prada Group, said in the statement, “Our collaboration with LIDCOM and LIDKAR stems from a meaningful cultural exchange, where every voice contributed to creating not just a product, but a broader initiative. We are proud to announce the launch of this collection, and we are committed to develop training programs supporting Indian artisans and ensuring that their exceptional craftsmanship secures its place in today’s evolving industry.”
 
The collection will debut globally in February 2026 across 40 select Prada stores and on Prada’s official e-commerce platform.
 
“What are the partners saying about the collaboration’s purpose?” 
Prerna Deshbhratar, I.A.S., managing director at LIDCOM, said, “The project is a result of a sustained dialogue and a shared commitment to honour generations of artisans who have preserved this traditional craft. The collaboration with Prada reflects an ethical partnership where a global brand works directly with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, recognising their expertise and giving them full credit. The Government of Maharashtra through LIDCOM is happy to support this initiative which highlights India’s vision of taking its rich cultural heritage to global platforms while celebrating the authenticity and legacy of Kolhapuri chappals.”
 
“This initiative is a new chapter in the ‘Made In…’ project, which was launched by Prada over a decade ago to celebrate artisanal excellence globally. It aims to identify and collaborate with master craftspeople on contemporary, innovative designs that embody an unparalleled standard of quality transcending geographical boundaries,” the release added.
 
Through this initiative, Prada Group, in collaboration with LIDCOM and LIDKAR, will implement local training programs aimed at helping artisans upscale their skills while preserving the traditional craftsmanship that inspired the project, following the model of the Prada Group Academy.
 
Dr K.M. Vasundhara, managing director at LIDKAR, also said in the statement, “The heritage of Kolhapuri chappals represents centuries of skilled craftsmanship passed down through generations of artisans across Karnataka and Maharashtra. Preserving this GI-tagged craft and appreciating our artisans is vital to protecting this cultural, traditional and economic legacy. Our collaboration with Prada opens new global opportunities for Karnataka’s artisans through LIDKAR, safeguarding tradition while empowering communities through training, job opportunities and sustainable livelihoods. We are proud to join hands with Prada in taking Indian craftsmanship to the global platform.”

Topics : Made in India Luxury brands Leather industry Footwear

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

