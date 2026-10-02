Mines ministry auctions 2 J&K limestone blocks to spur mineral development

The mines ministry on Friday announced that it had successfully auctioned two limestone blocks in Jammu & Kashmir under the central government's mineral auction process. This marks a new phase of organised mineral development in the Union Territory.

"The development comes as Jammu & Kashmir continues to witness greater focus on infrastructure, investment and economic development following the abrogation of Article 370," the mines ministry said in a statement.

It added that the auction of these mineral blocks provides a new dimension to this development journey by enabling systematic exploration and development of the Union Territory’s mineral resources. The government of Jammu & Kashmir had earlier entrusted the auction of the mineral blocks to the ministry.

The blocks include Koot-Kapran in Anantnag, covering an area of 22.43 hectares and with estimated limestone resources of 4.75 million tonnes (mt). The block has been explored up to the G-4 stage, providing scope for further detailed exploration and development.

The second block, Wantrag, also in Anantnag, covers 5.36 hectares and has estimated limestone resources of 10.853 mt. The block has been explored up to the G-3 stage, including 159 metres of drilling, providing an important geological basis for further exploration and development.

The ministry said the auction of the two limestone blocks is expected to catalyse new investment and economic activity in the Union Territory, and the development of the mineral sector will also contribute to greater value creation from Jammu & Kashmir’s mineral resources.