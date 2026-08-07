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Home / Industry / News / Montra Electric, TVS VMS deploy 57 e-trucks, target 300-plus in FY27

Montra Electric, TVS VMS deploy 57 e-trucks, target 300-plus in FY27

TVS VMS will deploy the first batch of Rhino electric heavy commercial vehicles on a 190-km freight route in Chhattisgarh, supported by dedicated charging stations

electric truck imports, truck tractor import duty, electric prime movers, Ministry of Heavy Industries, SIAM, CBIC, Customs duty, China EV imports, dumping concerns, PM E-DRIVE, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Montra Electric, Blue Energy Motors, commerc

Representative image from file

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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Montra Electric, a full-spectrum electric commercial vehicle brand, on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions (TVS VMS), part of the TVS Mobility Group.
 
As part of the partnership, TVS VMS is making its entry into electric trucking by deploying its first fleet of Montra Electric’s Rhino e-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (eM&HCV) into live freight operations — marking a significant shift for a company with over seven decades of conventional, fossil-fuel-based trucking history.
 
As many as 57 Montra Electric Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT electric heavy commercial trucks were flagged off in Manesar, Haryana, on Friday to mark the partnership’s announcement. TVS VMS will initially deploy the Rhino eHCVs for commercial freight operations on a primary logistics route in Chhattisgarh.
   
The deployment will reduce carbon emissions, lower diesel consumption and promote sustainable transportation, said Montra Electric (eM&HCV Division). The partnership will lower operating costs for freight customers while directly contributing to India's clean energy goals.
 
Jalaj Gupta, managing director of Montra Electric, said: “For a partner like TVS VMS, with seven decades of experience, to put our electric trucks into live freight operations is exactly the validation India's logistics industry needed. This is proof that our technology is ready for commercial scale."

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Navneet Sethi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Montra Electric (eM&HCV Division), said: “For years, industries built around heavy, continuous haulage — steel being a prime example — have questioned whether electric HCVs can genuinely stand up to sustained heavy-load freight, and that scepticism has shaped how slowly this sector has moved toward electrification. TVS VMS putting our Rhino trucks into live operations answers that question decisively, for us and for every heavy-load industry watching closely.”
 
Madhu Raghunath, CEO of TVS VMS, said: “This strategic partnership marks a decisive step in advancing India’s green logistics infrastructure. TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions is proud to power this transition through our full-suite, end-to-end lifecycle management platform."
 
The Montra Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT, manufactured at the Montra Electric (IPL Tech Electric Pvt Ltd) plant in Manesar, is an electric heavy-duty truck built for demanding long-haul applications.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:44 PM IST