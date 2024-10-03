Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Piyush Goyal meets US Secretary of Commerce at India-US CEO Forum

Piyush Goyal meets US Secretary of Commerce at India-US CEO Forum

Goyal commenced his four-day visit to the United States on September 30. He began the tour with discussions with existing and potential US investors highlighting to them the avenues for cooperation

Piyush Goyal

In his remarks, Goyal emphasized on the transformative reforms undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has propelled India's remarkable growth over the past decade

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday on the sidelines of the India-US CEO Forum.

Goyal said that they discussed on prospects of tech and research and development collaboration in various sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, he said, "Held a productive meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, over lunch on the sidelines of the India-US CEO Forum. Our discussions focused on prospects of tech and R & D collaboration in critical sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, telecom, AI and clean energy. We also discussed opportunities for US investments in upcoming 20 industrial cities in India to foster mutual growth."

 

Goyal commenced his four-day visit to the United States on September 30. He began the tour with discussions with existing and potential US investors highlighting to them the avenues for cooperation in various sectors, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

Piyush Goyal held one-to-one interactions with top investors such as Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, KKR co-founder and co-executive chairman Henry R Kravis and Warburg Pincus president Timothy F Geithner in New York, in a bid to boost American investments in India.On Day-1, Goyal chaired a roundtable discussion with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York organized by the Consulate General of India. The interaction session allowed the young entrepreneurs to articulate their views on the business landscape of India and provide suggestions for reforms.

In his remarks, Goyal emphasized on the transformative reforms undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has propelled India's remarkable growth over the past decade. He invited American companies to leverage India's unmatched scale and take advantage of the "Make in India" initiative, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and quality production.

More From This Section

REAL ESTATE

Institutional investments in real estate rise 45% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Made in India

Govt discussing proposal to formulate scheme for 'Made in India' label

PremiumThe National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA to seek views from Big 5 audit cos on second draft inspection report

JLL

Office space absorption rises 14% in second quarter over top 7 cities: JLL

PremiumPrices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

In Washington, the minister also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, he said, "Tributes to the one who walked a path less taken! Mahatma Gandhi ji's ideals continue to be a beacon of hope for the world.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Piyush goyal

Piyush Goyal meets Warburg Pincus and Blackstone; seeks investments

Piyush Goyal

Make in India played tremendous role in latest GVA numbers: Piyush Goyal

PremiumPiyush goyal

India will take a multi-pronged approach to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

PremiumCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

May retaliate if Asean non-trade barriers persist, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Govt plans to liberalise procurement rules for new, innovative products

Topics : Piyush Goyal USA democracy e-commerce growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon