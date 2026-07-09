Mumbai coastal micro-markets eye ₹6,000 cr redevelopment pipeline: JLL

Mumbai's coastal luxury residential redevelopment pipeline has reached a gross value of ₹6,000 crore, with around 75-80 redevelopment projects expected to come to market over the next eight to nine quarters, as improving infrastructure boosts demand for waterfront living, according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL.

The projects, spread across Mumbai's coastline, comprise over 250 residential units, said Ritesh Mehta, senior director, residential advisory services, India, JLL.

As demand for larger homes and waterfront living continues to grow, improving infrastructure is positioning Mumbai's coastal and creek-facing micro-markets across the western suburbs as the city’s next residential growth corridor, according to JLL.

Localities like Bandra, Juhu, Worli, and South Mumbai command a lifestyle premium due to their proximity to the sea. However, according to JLL, the value of several coastal locations was historically constrained by connectivity. As Mumbai's infrastructure network expands, coastal and creek-facing micro-markets across the western suburbs are witnessing renewed investor interest.

These markets have already absorbed a significant portion of Mumbai's luxury housing demand. The next opportunity is expected to emerge further north across locations such as Malad, Borivali, and the extended western corridor, where larger land parcels, waterfront views and infrastructure upgrades are creating room for premium residential development.

The combination of open views, improving accessibility and increasing participation from grade A developers is creating a new phase of residential growth beyond established luxury hubs.

JLL noted that, historically, the western suburbs faced a connectivity challenge, with attractive coastal locations often requiring longer travel times. The Mumbai Coastal Road has significantly improved connectivity, reducing travel time between Worli and Marine Drive from approximately 35-40 minutes to under 10-15 minutes during normal conditions.

Further north, the upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link is expected to strengthen movement along the western coastline by reducing travel time between Versova and Bandra from nearly 45-60 minutes to around 10-15 minutes.

With infrastructure improving accessibility and premium residential development expanding northwards, locations beyond the traditional luxury hubs could become the next beneficiaries of Mumbai's coastal growth story, the report added.

Earlier, Mumbai's luxury housing market continued to expand despite limited supply, recording strong luxury home sales, the highest-ever half-yearly sales value for premium homes, JLL noted. Substantial luxury units were sold over the preceding months, highlighting sustained demand for premium residences, it added.