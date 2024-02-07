Sensex (    %)
                        
Nadella pitches for India, US cooperation on AI norms, other regulations

AI is a powerful new technology that needs to be "diffused" fast to every corner of the world, Nadella said at an event organised by the company here

Satya Nadella

Nadella said AI can help boost GDP growth in the country, and called India as one of the highest growth markets | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella on Wednesday pitched for greater cooperation between India and the US on artificial intelligence regulations and other norms.
The India-born chairman and chief executive officer of the global tech giant said such a partnership can help in equal distribution of economic growth.
AI is a powerful new technology that needs to be "diffused" fast to every corner of the world, Nadella said at an event organised by the company here.
"I think it's imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate, what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them," Nadella, who is on a two-day visit to the country, said.
He was replying to a question on cooperation between the US and India on AI.
He also announced that Microsoft will provide 20 lakh people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025.
Nadella said AI can help boost GDP growth in the country, and called India as one of the highest growth markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Satya Nadella Microsoft India US and India

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

