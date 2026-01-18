New Labour Codes push up operating costs for private banks, insurers

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, said there was an incremental impact of Rs 800 crore on its operating expenses due to the new labour codes notified by the government. The bank’s operating expenses stood at Rs 18,770 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 17,110 crore in Q2FY26.

“The bank has recognised an estimated incremental impact of Rs 800 crore under ‘employee cost’ in the profit and loss account during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, considering best information available. The bank continues to monitor the finalisation of central and state rules and clarifications from the government on the New Labour Codes and would provide appropriate accounting effects on the basis of such developments, as needed,” HDFC Bank said in its exchange filing.

Similarly, ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has estimated an impact of Rs 145 crore on its profit and loss account in Q3FY26 due to the new labour codes.

Yes Bank has also accounted for an incremental impact of Rs 155 crore, while Federal Bank has made a provision of Rs 20.8 crore and RBL Bank has estimated an additional impact of Rs 32 crore owing to the new norms.

Not just private sector lenders, private sector insurance companies have also had to make additional provisions owing to the new labour codes.

HDFC Life Insurance estimated an incremental amount of Rs 106.02 crore towards employee benefits, which has been charged to the consolidated revenue account. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance estimated an incremental amount of Rs 11.04 crore, while ICICI Lombard General Insurance has estimated an impact of Rs 53.06 crore due to the new labour codes.

On the other hand, the salary structure of public sector banks was already close to the new framework and, therefore, they do not need to make any changes or additional provisions on this account.

According to analysts, under the new codes, there will be a restructuring of salary structures, with an increase in the share of contribution towards basic pay and other key allowances. This would raise the amount paid by employers towards gratuity and pension funds.

On November 21, 2025, the Government of India notified four Labour Codes — the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — collectively referred to as the New Labour Codes, consolidating 29 existing labour laws.