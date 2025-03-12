Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / New quality norms for steel parts may hurt small manufacturers: Think tank

New quality norms for steel parts may hurt small manufacturers: Think tank

Steel fasteners are critical for stability, durability, and safety across various industrial sectors

steel, aluminium

GTRI noted that India relies heavily on specialised imported fasteners for critical applications in industries

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India faces the risk of widespread shutdowns of small manufacturing firms and job losses as the import of steel fasteners—including nuts, bolts, and screws—may come to a halt due to the implementation of quality control orders (QCOs) from next week, a Delhi-based think tank said on Wednesday.
 
Steel fasteners are critical for stability, durability, and safety across various industrial sectors, including automobiles, construction, electronics, machinery and equipment manufacturing, railways, and defence.
 
According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), from March 20, the import of steel fasteners will stop as no foreign manufacturers have been approved under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification process, creating uncertainty and supply chain bottlenecks.
   
GTRI noted that India relies heavily on specialised imported fasteners for critical applications in industries such as automobiles, aerospace, electronics, and defence. Their sudden unavailability could disrupt production.
 
QCOs are government directives aimed at ensuring product quality, protecting human, animal, and plant health, and preventing deceptive practices. These orders, issued by government departments in consultation with the BIS, are mandatory for both foreign and domestic manufacturers. This means manufacturers and importers must comply with specific standards and obtain BIS certification.

Also Read

steel, aluminium

India steel chief downplays impact of Trump tariffs on industry exports

steel, aluminium

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Govt awaiting clarity on tariffs before steel trade strategy: Kumaraswamy

steel, steel exports

Steel imports from China, S Korea, and Japan hit record high during Apr-Jan

N Chandrasekaran

Steel demand to grow despite global geopolitical issues: Tata Sons chairman

 
In this case, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued the QCO in September, and it will be implemented in phases. From March 20, the order will apply to all imports and large firms, while for small and micro firms, it will take effect on June 20 and September 20, respectively.
 
India produces standard fasteners but depends on imports for high-end fasteners, which will now be unavailable. In 2024, India’s global imports of steel fasteners amounted to $1.1 billion, according to GTRI data. Of this, China accounted for the largest share at $306 million, followed by Japan ($127 million), South Korea ($111 million), Germany ($107 million), the United States ($104 million), Thailand ($78 million), and Singapore ($63 million).
 
“The cumbersome BIS approval process discourages foreign manufacturers from registering due to complex procedures and low trade volumes, leading to critical shortages. Additionally, customs clearance delays caused by confusion over HS Code classifications will add to costs and inefficiencies, impacting businesses already struggling with supply chain disruptions,” GTRI said.
 
The think tank warned that the QCO could lead to widespread shutdowns of small manufacturing firms that may struggle to obtain certification, resulting in job losses and industrial stagnation.
 
GTRI suggested that the government reconsider the QCO and adopt a more pragmatic approach, such as mutual recognition of international certifications or phased regulatory adjustments, to balance quality control with industry needs.
 

More From This Section

BSNL

Government not privatising telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, says minister

G Kishan Reddy, G. Kishan

Centre wants states to take responsibility, check illegal coal mining

paddy farmer

Preserving paddy fields needed for food security, groundwater: Kerala govt

skilled labour, technology

Indian IT leaders confident of cyber resilience despite failures: Study

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

India's fishery sector loses $2.2 bn annually due to water pollution: Study

Topics : Steel Industry Steel imports product quality Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon