Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NHAI gets Sebi nod for RIIT as InvIT, to broaden public participation

NHAI gets Sebi nod for RIIT as InvIT, to broaden public participation

RIIMPL has been established as a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

NHAI had incorporated RIIMPL as the Investment Manager for the RIIT | (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said the Public InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story, it added.

Earlier, NHAI had incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT).

 

RIIMPL has been established as a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.

NRVVMK Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance), NHAI, will be the Managing Director and CEO (Additional Charge) of the investment manager company.

The statement said RIIT will deepen public participation and play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of a robust National Highway network across the country by enabling domestic retail investors to participate in national infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Restaurants, pubs

Christmas, New Year week brings cheer as restaurants, pubs see surgepremium

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior

Govt seeks industry partners via EoIs to upgrade ITIs, NSTIs under PM-SETUpremium

Housing

Housing sales slip to 17-quarter low in Q4 2025; launches fall 10%

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

Binding FTA commitments can boost professional services: Commerce secypremium

Rare earth minerals

Centre proposes allowing captive miners to sell surplus mineral output

Topics : SEBI NHAI National Highways Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAravalli Mining BanDelhi Metro ExpansionHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon