Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / No disruption on Day 1 of mandatory message traceability, says Trai

No disruption on Day 1 of mandatory message traceability, says Trai

90% of businesses accounting for the majority of commercial traffic have registered, telcos say

trai

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There has been "minimal rejection" of text messages and no disruptions in users receiving important commercial communication on the first day of the new national traceability mandate, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) officials said on Wednesday. Telecom operators, who have to ensure the telemarketer chain of commercial messages is known before such messages reach consumers, said 90 per cent of businesses, accounting for the vast majority of commercial traffic, have registered with them.
 
From December 11, all messages sent by businesses or principal entities (PEs), including banks, e-commerce platforms, and financial institutions, to the public have to be traceable under Trai's new norms. Messages with undefined or mismatched telemarketer chains will be rejected by the system. In cases where the entire chain of telemarketers involved in the message transmission does not match the expected sequence, messages will also be rejected.
   
Brought out in August, the new norms had given rise to concerns over potential disruptions in delivering essential transactional and service messages, such as one-time passwords, by businesses. However, Trai officials said the system has been implemented. "There have been no challenges on the first day. Enough precaution was taken to ensure customers don't miss out on important communication across categories. Based on updates by the telecom operators, there has been minimal rejection of messages since robust systems have been put in place to ensure no service gap occurs," an official said.
 
All telcos have implemented the technical solutions, and the operators have also sent many warning notices to businesses and registered telemarketers who have not yet implemented the necessary changes, he added.
 
Industry estimates indicate that between 1.5 and 1.7 billion commercial messages are sent in India each day.
 
Telcos ready

More From This Section

PremiumMan holding phone

Banks compliant with Trai's new regulations on message traceability

Reliance

Reliance, ReNew, others submit bids under green hydrogen transition scheme

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

InoxGFL enters solar manufacturing, first plant likely by early next year

OPEC

Opec cuts forecast for oil demand growth in again due to 'challenges'

hotels, staycation, coronavirus, hospitality, restaurants, tourism, quarantine, isolation, hospitals

Kolkata-based Jain Group to invest Rs 500 cr in hospitality sector by 2030

 
The telcos have also updated their systems to comply with the new norms, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents private sector telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, said on Wednesday.
 
"Starting December 11, the blocking mode will be fully operational. Any message where the telemarketer chain is undefined or does not match will be rejected in accordance with Trai's directives. This proactive measure is expected to minimise disruption and consumer inconvenience, given the extensive preparatory work undertaken by telecom operators and stakeholders," COAI said.
 
Telcos have actively engaged with approximately 18,000 telemarketers, including delivery telemarketers, and over 3 lakh PEs, COAI said.
 
To ensure a seamless transition and to minimise any disruption to consumers, telcos had implemented a technical rollout of the new process from November 1, COAI said. "During this phase, traffic was not blocked due to hash mismatches or unregistered chains, allowing telecom operators to identify and address failures in collaboration with PEs and telemarketers. Telcos have also agreed to send daily status updates to telemarketers and PEs, allowing time for necessary adjustments before the enforcement date."
 
While the initial deadline for the new norms was November 1, it had been extended twice after both businesses and RTMs complained that the short notice would not give them enough time to institute technical upgrades.
 

Also Read

spam scam phone

Trai's new message norms: Your OTPs safe, but spam may have a hard time

Suspected Spam

Airtel's AI-powered spam filter catches 8 bn calls and 0.8 bn SMS

Bharti Airtel

AI-powered solution helped block 8 bn spam calls, 0.8 bn SMSes: Airtel

spam scam phone

Telcos call for prompt notification of guidelines to curb spam calls

telecom

Mandate on message traceability will not delay SMS delivery, says Trai

Topics : spams TRAI telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon