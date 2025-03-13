Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nokia to enhance Vi's IP backhaul network with advanced solutions

Nokia to enhance Vi's IP backhaul network with advanced solutions

As part of this partnership, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise Vi's transport network

Nokia

Nokia (Photo: Reuters)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nokia on Thursday announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea (Vi) to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network. Under the three-year agreement, Nokia will deploy its cutting-edge IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in India, the Finnish telecom gear manufacturer said.
 
IP backhaul refers to the process of transporting data from access networks (such as mobile towers, Wi-Fi hotspots, or small cells) to the core network of a telecom provider using Internet Protocol (IP)-based infrastructure.
 
As part of this partnership, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise Vi’s transport network.
   
"The deployment will help improve Vi’s core, aggregation, and access layers, creating a robust, scalable, and future-ready network to handle increasing data traffic and deliver superior connectivity for both mobility and enterprise services," Nokia said in a statement.
 
By incorporating advanced solutions from Nokia, Vi aims to densify its network with a significant deployment of IP routers and replace its legacy networks. This upgrade will enable lower operational costs, faster deployment, and seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network infrastructure.

Also Read

PremiumNokia Country Head Tarun Chhabra

Nokia exporting up to 70% of India production, says Tarun Chhabra

Nokia

Nokia set to gain EU approval for $2.3 billion Infinera acquisition: Report

Airtel

Nokia wins Airtel deal to expand 5G FWA devices for fast internet in India

Justin Hotard, Nokia CEO

Nokia picks Intel's AI and data center leader Justin Hotard as new CEO

HMD, Nokia

Nokia Q4 results: Net profit beats estimates, jumps 38%; sales rise 17%

 
"The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future-ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea.
 
The latest agreement also integrates advanced planning, design, installation, and migration services, supported by automation-based documentation.
 
"Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements, and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea," said Prashant Malkani, head of network infrastructure at Nokia India.
 
In September last year, Vi announced a $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with global telecom equipment makers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a three-year period.
 
In November, Nokia said it will set up nearly 3,300 new infrastructure sites, including towers for Vi by March 2025, as part of the telco’s plan to expand its 4G network coverage to an additional 20 million people. It also said in a statement that it will upgrade over 42,000 technology sites and undertake more than 25,000 spectrum expansions across Vi’s network.

More From This Section

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone to acquire 40% stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 1,166 cr

Premiumcinema hall. theatre

Multiplex chains' box office expectations a mixed bag this Holi weekend

Air India

Air India launches 'Maharaja Club Points Plus' offer for frequent flyers

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

Centre bans import, sale of 2 antibiotic classes for use in animal rearing

JioHotstar

JioHotstar saw 1,242 mn views for final match of ICC Champions Trophy

Topics : Nokia Vodafone Idea Mobile data traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon