Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Grade A office leasing in Q2 CY25 up 11% across top 7 cities: Colliers

Grade A office leasing in Q2 CY25 up 11% across top 7 cities: Colliers

Top 7 Indian cities see 17.8 million square feet of office leasing in Q2 CY25 with tech and flex space operators leading the surge amid strong occupier confidence despite global headwinds

Office, Office space

Gross absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of intent has been signed. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Gulveen Aulakh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gross grade A office leasing across the top seven Indian cities in Q2 CY25 grew by 11 per cent year on year (YoY) to 17.8 million square feet (msf), according to a report by Colliers.
 
The growth is said to be due to rising occupier confidence, particularly from flex space operators and firms across sectors like technology, BFSI, and engineering and manufacturing, despite ongoing global uncertainties.
 
In Q2 CY25, five out of the top seven office markets in India witnessed growth in grade A space uptake on an annual basis. Bengaluru led leasing activity with a 27 per cent share at 4.8 msf, but growth remained flat. Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai each recorded over 2.5 msf of leasing in the quarter. However, space uptake in Mumbai declined by 20 per cent YoY. 
   
"The robust performance in the first half—with demand reaching 33.7 msf, a 13 per cent year-on-year increase—signals sustained occupier confidence and strong market fundamentals. Backed by a diversifying occupier base, a steady supply pipeline and growing investor appetite, 2025 is shaping up to be another impressive year for commercial real estate in India. Overall, office space demand looks well placed to reach 65–70 msf at least by the end of the year," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

Also Read

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

India leads Asia-Pacific in office leasing sentiment: CBRE report

Premiumoffice sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Global capability centres fuel premium play in India's office space

Office, Office space

South Indian cities dominate GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25: Report

Office, Office space

Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

Office, Office space

Office completions dip 13% due to delays in OCs, project timelines: Report

 
Gross absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of intent has been signed.
 
Meanwhile, overall supply during the quarter grew by 11 per cent YoY to 14.9 msf. However, cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad recorded a decline on a YoY basis.
 
Of the total 17.8 msf of leasing in Q2 CY25, leasing by flex space operators stood at 4.3 msf. Conventional leasing remained at 13.5 msf, led primarily by the technology and BFSI sectors. Technology firms alone accounted for 6.4 msf space uptake—a 42 per cent YoY growth, driven largely by Global Capability Centre (GCC) expansion. 
 
Amal Mishra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Urban Vault, said, “Despite the global uncertainty, the demand for office space continues to gain momentum, driven by competitive operating costs and the growing availability of build-to-suit facilities. This rising demand is not limited to start-ups or small enterprises; large corporations and GCCs are also actively seeking flexible and customised workspaces.”
 
Additionally, the overall vacancy level remained almost stable at 16.2 per cent amid relocations and churns. However, Pune and Hyderabad, with significant completions in Q2 CY25, were at relatively higher vacancy levels.

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales decline 20% in Q2 CY25; recovery signs seen: Report

Office, Office space

Office space demand rises 11% in April-June across top 7 cities: Colliers

Goods and Services Tax, GST

'Appeals in DGGI-led multi-state cases must be filed where CAA is posted'

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

Odisha to launch EV Policy 2.0 to target 50% BEV registrations by 2036

Premiumtelecom

Cosmic connection: D2D technology may redefine telecom rules in India

Topics : Office leasing Office spaces Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon