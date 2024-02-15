Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Offshore mineral blocks' auction process to begin in 2-3 months: Secy

Mines minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the rules for exploration of offshore mineral blocks will be finalised soon and then auction of such blocks will start

Mining

Mines minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the rules for exploration of offshore mineral blocks will be finalised soon and then auction of such blocks will start

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will begin the auction process for offshore mineral blocks in the next two-three months, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said on Thursday.
"...Ministry of Mines will start the auction process in next 2-3 months for these offshore blocks," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government already has 35 offshore mineral blocks identified by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for auction, Rao said, adding that 24 more blocks are in the pipeline which will be given to the mines ministry for sale, an official statement said.
"As the process of auctioning of offshore blocks for exploration and exploitation is a new domain, for this initiative to succeed in a meaningful way, Mines Ministry is working on the Amendments in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 2002," he said.
Moreover, the Centre is also in the process of developing a standard operating procedures to be followed if a private sector bidder wins the block for exploration, Rao said.
The secretary was speaking at a workshop on 'Offshore Exploration: Synergies and Opportunities (OESO)' in Mangalore, the mines ministry said in a statement.
Mines minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the rules for exploration of offshore mineral blocks will be finalised soon and then auction of such blocks will start.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

NLC India exploring possibility of mining critical minerals, says CMD

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

China's factory activity contracts more than expected for 3 months in a row

Nearly 500,000 passengers affected due to flight delays in Jan 2024: DGCA

Battery capacity lowered due to electric vehicle target scale-down

DoT to establish quantum certification lab, set computing standards: Secy

Centre extends 'public utility' deadline for iron and steel industries

Expert panel suggests adoption of voluntary mediation in insolvency cases

Topics : Mining industry mining activity minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon