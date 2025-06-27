Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / ONGC contains gas leak at Assam's Rudrasagar well site on 15th day

ONGC contains gas leak at Assam's Rudrasagar well site on 15th day

ONGC, with support from US experts, successfully capped a gas leak at the Rudrasagar field in Assam's Sivasagar district, prompting evacuation of over 1,500 people

The gas leak had sparked widespread fear, prompting the evacuation of 330 families from surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

State-owned national oil and gas major ONGC has successfully stopped the natural gas leak at the Rudrasagar gas field in Assam, which had been leaking for the past 15 days.
 
On Friday, ONGC announced that capping operations had been successfully completed at the RDS 147A well site in Sivasagar district. “This blowout started on June 12 and has been capped successfully within the shortest possible time following all the best practices,” Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X.
 
ONGC’s Crisis Management Team (CMT), along with experts from Texas-based Cudd Pressure Control, completed the critical operation to safely remove the damaged blowout preventer (BOP) from the wellhead. “The effort was carried out with high precision and coordination to ensure stability and prevent any imbalance or toppling during the lifting process,” ONGC said in a statement. 
   
Once the BOP was safely removed, the pre-positioned capping stack, prepared at the staging area, was carefully and accurately placed onto the wellhead. This redirected the gas flow securely to the top of the capping stack, allowing containment.

Before this, an extra-long boom crane and a 40-tonne crane had been used to remove the 42 tubing stands from the derrick of the rig, clearing the path for the safe removal of the rig base from the wellhead.
 
The first team of mining engineers and experts from the United States reached the gas field on June 20—the eighth day after the leak began. The team included experts from the International Well Control Agency.
 
Rudrasagar is one of India’s oldest production sites, operational since 1960, and is located on the outskirts of district headquarters Sivasagar. More than 1,500 people from villages around the rig were evacuated. In June 2020, a similar gas well blowout at Oil India Limited’s Baghjan gas field in Assam’s Tinsukia district resulted in three deaths and large-scale evacuation.
 

Topics : ONGC Oil ONGC ONGC oil assets Gas leakage

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

