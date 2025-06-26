Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / DoT proposes new cybersecurity rules to combat mobile number fraud

DoT proposes new cybersecurity rules to combat mobile number fraud

The Department of Telecommunications has proposed new cybersecurity rules to curb fraud by verifying mobile numbers through a new validation platform and empowering government agencies

The Ministry of Communications outlined a range of measures taken by the DoT to protect citizens from cybercrime and financial fraud. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has proposed changes to the country's cybersecurity framework to reduce fraud involving the misuse of mobile phone numbers.
 
In a draft proposal released on June 24, the DoT has suggested the creation of a new verification system for mobile numbers. This platform would allow authorised parties, such as telecom operators and licensed entities, to verify whether a number is valid and listed in the database of a recognised operator.
 
The proposed platform, referred to as the Mobile Number Validation (MNV) platform, aims to help organisations — such as banks using mobile numbers for UPI transactions — verify the authenticity of those numbers.
 

Entities using numbers to be classified as TIUE

Under the draft rules, organisations that use mobile numbers to identify users or validate transactions will be classified as Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUE).
 
The draft also details the cost of validating numbers using the MNV platform. Government-authorised entities will be charged ₹1.50 per request, while other organisations will pay ₹3 per request.

The proposed rules will grant greater powers to government-approved bodies and law enforcement agencies, allowing them to access details of transactions conducted through non-telecom entities.

Pilot project already underway

A pilot initiative is already in progress, according to PTI sources. At least one bank is testing the new validation process, under which mobile numbers linked to fraudulent activity are flagged.
 
If a number is flagged, it will be deactivated for 90 days. “The history of the number will automatically get deleted after 90 days so that an individual who procures the same number after 90 days is not impacted,” said a source.   
 
The DoT has invited feedback on the proposed changes. Stakeholders have 30 days from the release of the draft to submit their comments.

DoT measures to prevent cybercrime

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Communications outlined a range of measures taken by the DoT to protect citizens from cybercrime and financial fraud. These included developing a system to detect mobile connections obtained through fake documents and launching the Sanchar Saathi platform — available via web portal and mobile app — which enables users to report fraud, check mobile connections issued in their name, and block stolen devices.
 
Additionally, the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) was launched to facilitate information sharing among 540 organisations, including banks, police, and security agencies, to combat misuse of telecom resources.
 
To counter the growing threat of international spoofed calls mimicking Indian numbers, the DoT and telecom service providers have implemented a system to identify and block such calls, which are often linked to scams such as fake digital arrests and impersonation of officials.
 
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, while the DoT notified the new Telecom Cyber Security Rules and established a Telecom Security Operation Centre (TSOC) to monitor and alert stakeholders about potential threats.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

