Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Outlook positive for MSMEs in security services: CRISIL SME Tracker

Outlook positive for MSMEs in security services: CRISIL SME Tracker

Indeed, as margins shrink, the smaller players are exiting, leading to market consolidation

MSME

Crisil Research
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rising private capital expenditure and demand for commercial spaces are expected to help the security services industry in India log a healthy 9-11 per cent increase in revenue this financial year, keeping up the momentum after an estimated increase of 10-12 per cent in financial year 2024 to ₹1.4 trillion.  
This is expected to aid the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which constitute 40-45 per cent of the industry that has large multinationals and Indian players as well as smaller, unorganised ones. The government’s thrust on developing infrastructure, increasing urbanisation, growing incidences of crime and terrorism, and low police-to-popu–lation ratio are also expected to drive growth. Further, breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics, and drones have aided the growth of the industry. Amid soaring labour costs, scarcity of skilled resources, there is an unpre–cedented surge in demand for sophisticated, technology-driven security solutions. 
   
That said, MSMEs in the space face tighter profit margins due to lower working capital efficiency, limited scalability, and vulnerability to labour wage inflation. All of this makes it challenging for them to compete with the larger players in securing contracts for high-demand sites such as shopping malls, special economic zones, townships, and information technology parks. 
Indeed, as margins shrink, the smaller players are exiting, leading to market consolidation.  
As such, private security players primarily offer manned guarding, cash management, and electronic security services. Manned guarding, which involves securing premises and individuals with personnel, constitutes 75-80 per cent market share. Labour costs dominate input costs for companies in the space, making them vulnerable to margin pressures from regulatory changes, compliance requirements, and minimum wage hikes.

More From This Section

it industry it sector jobs employee

Indian IT sector may see low single-digit growth in FY25: Nasscom

Private sector, Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Pvt corporate sector posts 8% on-year sales growth in Q3, margins rise: RBI

With the first round of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir just concluded, the air in Srinagar's Lal Chowk is buzzing with political discussions. While most chatter revolves around the second phase of elections on Septembe

Going dark: 296 internet shutdowns witnessed across 54 countries in 2024

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Indian ITeS Industry and GenAI Conundrum as adoption remains under 40%

Premiumretail brands, global brands, brands, Global retail giants

Retail's next wave: Brands chase growth in India's emerging cities

Topics : Capital Expenditure private capital expenditure MSMEs Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon