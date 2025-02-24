Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Pvt corporate sector posts 8% on-year sales growth in Q3, margins rise: RBI

Pvt corporate sector posts 8% on-year sales growth in Q3, margins rise: RBI

Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw materials rose by 6.3 per cent (y-o-y) in line with their sales growth, whereas their staff costs increased by a higher 9.5 per cent

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The private corporate sector showed improvements across various segments in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), with the operating profit margin of listed non-financial companies increasing sequentially by 50 basis points (bps) to 16.2 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Monday.
 
Sales of listed private non-financial companies increased by 8.0 per cent during Q3FY25, compared to 5.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter a year ago. It was, however, 5.4 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Among these, sales growth of 1,675 listed private manufacturing companies rose to 7.7 per cent, primarily driven by higher sales in automobiles, chemicals, food products, and electrical machinery industries. However, industries such as petroleum, iron and steel, and cement faced annual contraction in sales revenue. Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 6.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in sales, while non-IT services companies exhibited an impressive 11.5 per cent sales growth (Y-o-Y) during Q3FY25, continuing their strong performance from the previous year.
   
Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw materials rose by 6.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) in line with their sales growth, whereas their staff costs increased by a higher 9.5 per cent. Staff cost increases were also noted in IT and non-IT services companies, at 5.0 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively. The staff cost to sales ratio for manufacturing, IT, and non-IT services companies moderated sequentially, reflecting improving operational efficiency.
 
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) for manufacturing companies moderated to 7.6 during the quarter, while IT companies maintained a ratio of above 40. Non-IT services companies also witnessed an ICR exceeding 2, indicating that their earnings before interest and tax more than doubled their interest payments.
 
Meanwhile, the financial performance of non-government non-financial (NGNF) private limited companies improved during 2023-24 (FY24), with operating profit growth accelerating in both manufacturing and services sectors, leading to higher profit margins. Net sales increased by 10.8 per cent during the year, following a strong growth of 21.8 per cent in the previous post-pandemic year. Despite a relative normalisation in activities, all major sectors, including mining, manufacturing, electricity, construction, and services, recorded low double-digit sales growth during FY24. Leverage, in terms of debt-to-equity ratio, remained stable at 45.2 per cent, and interest coverage improved to 3.1 from 2.7 the previous year.
 
The financial performance of NGNF public limited companies also showed positive developments in FY24, with operating profits rising by 15.3 per cent, driven by cost rationalisation. The services sector posted particularly strong growth in profit after tax (PAT), with a 38.1 per cent increase, while manufacturing companies saw a 7.6 per cent rise. Operating expenses increased by a lower 3.4 per cent, reflecting slower growth in both manufacturing costs and employee remuneration. As a result, leverage moderated, and interest coverage improved to 4.1, with the manufacturing sector maintaining stability and the services sector showing marginal improvement.
 

More From This Section

IT industry

Indian IT industry likely to cross $300 billion in FY26, says Nasscom

Byjus, Byju

NCLT Bengaluru approves appointment of new RP for debt-laden Byju's

With the first round of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir just concluded, the air in Srinagar's Lal Chowk is buzzing with political discussions. While most chatter revolves around the second phase of elections on Septembe

Cutting the cord: 296 internet shutdowns hit 54 countries in 2024

PremiumFashion Day 2024

Global brands bet on Tier-II and Tier-III expansion, investments buckle up

SIP, Systematic Investment Plan

Govt seeks merchant bankers for stake sale in PSBs, financial institutions

Topics : RBI corporate earnings Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon