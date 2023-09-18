Over 200 organisations call for tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030

A group of over 200 climate and energy organisations from around the globe issued an open letter on Monday, calling on world leaders and Parties to the Paris Agreement to set a global target of tripling renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by 2030 at the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.

This call to action coincides with the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week.

The coalition of organisations, including Adani, American Greenpower, Ember, and the Energy Transition Commission, emphasised that achieving this goal, combined with increased energy efficiency, is the most rapid and cost-effective way to decarbonise the global economy and mitigate climate change.

"Last year, power sector emissions reached an all-time high and the UN assessed that no country is currently on a credible pathway to (limiting global warming to) 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is clear that we need a profound course-correction of the energy system in this decade and time is running out," the open letter read.

It builds on the momentum created during COP27, which highlighted the pressing need for a rapid energy system transformation and the commitment of the G20 grouping to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Policymakers, including the COP28 Presidency and international energy agency heads, are already working towards this ambitious target. This includes expediting the expansion of wind, solar, hydropower, and geothermal energy sources.

Also Read Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month 'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal' From climate change to tech disruptions: AIYD to discuss global mega trends Cement cos' green power mix likely to rise to 42% by FY25: Report FY25 revenue growth of few large IT companies likely to touch 20% GenAI to enhance creativity, automate routine tasks for future jobs: WEF WHO's good manufacturing norms to be made compulsory for all drug firms

This accelerated deployment will also lay the foundation for emerging technologies such as long-duration energy storage and green hydrogen, ensuring not only clean energy but also a secure and equitable global energy system by 2050, the group said.

Renewable energy has already begun to transform communities worldwide by providing clean electricity, generating millions of green jobs, and attracting investment for economic growth.

Tripling these efforts presents a significant opportunity to reduce climate-related harm to nature and communities while fostering sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient development, it said.

While each country and region will adopt a unique approach to reach the shared target, the letter highlighted key actions needed for its implementation.

This includes Paris Agreement parties committing to ambitious energy transition plans with clear interim milestones, reflected in Nationally Determined Contributions and national policy frameworks and streamlining permitting schemes for grid-scale renewable energy projects, long-duration energy storage, and renewable hydrogen projects.

The group encourages investment in grid action plans to expand electricity grids for renewables and long-duration energy storage and promotion of multilateral renewable energy partnerships and trade agreements to support energy transition, cooperation, and technology transfer.

The organisations also called for the integration of renewable deployment into environmental and biodiversity strategies and the strengthening of commitment to sustainable development goal 7 for an equitable energy transition.

The coalition acknowledged that achieving this target represents a significant leap in climate action. It requires governments, industry, and the finance community to work together to accelerate policy and regulation, attract investment, build infrastructure, and support developing economies in their energy transition.