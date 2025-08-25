Monday, August 25, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paper, paperboard imports rise up by 8% in Apr-Jun FY25, reports IPMA

Paper, paperboard imports rise up by 8% in Apr-Jun FY25, reports IPMA

Imports from China surged by 28 per cent to 143,000 tonnes during April-June 2025, consolidating China's position as the single largest source of paper imports into India

To check cheap imports, the government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

India's paper and paperboard imports rose by 8 per cent to 486,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) said on Monday.

Paper and paperboard imports stood at 452,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY25, IPMA said while citing commerce ministry data.

Imports from China surged by 28 per cent to 143,000 tonnes during April-June 2025, consolidating China's position as the single largest source of paper imports into India.

Imports from ASEAN countries also recorded a significant jump, rising to 92,000 tonnes from 78,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter, IPMA stated.

 

"The continued rise in paper imports, particularly from China and ASEAN, is hurting the competitiveness of the domestic paper industry. Despite significant investments in capacity and sustainability initiatives, Indian paper manufacturers are struggling with underutilised plants due to the influx of predatory imports," said IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

IPMA noted that in FY25, India's annual paper imports had already crossed the 2 million tonne mark, valued at Rs 14,629 crore, doubling over the past four years, with China alone contributing to over a quarter of the total.

To check cheap imports, the government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification.

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

"MIP (minimum import price) of Rs 67,220 per tonne on cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value, is imposed for import of virgin multi-layer paper board...till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

