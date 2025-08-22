Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Peak power demand unlikely to reach 277 GW this summer due to rains: CEA

The regulatory body chief was responding to a question whether the peak power demand would touch the projected level of 277 GW

Peak power demand is unlikely to touch the projected 277 GW this summer as intermittent rains have reduced the use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners, a top government official said on Friday.

"No, I don't think that it (peak power demand) will go to that level now. If this kind of rain continues, then it will not reach," Ghanshyam Prasad, the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) told PTI on the sidelines of BNEF Summit in the national capital.

The regulatory body chief was responding to a question whether the peak power demand would touch the projected level of 277 GW.

 

The CEA formulates short-term and perspective plans for the development of the electricity system, and coordinates the activities of the planning agencies. The government had projected 277 gigawatt (GW) of peak power demand for 2025-26.

Various government sources had expected the peak demand to hit the 277 GW level by September.

Prasad also said that 277 GW was not a target, but a projection made for a scenario where rains were insufficient. "We had kept our resources ready so that, if demand reached that level, we would be able to meet it."  During this summer season, India has witnessed a top peak power demand of about 242 GW, he said, adding that in May 2024, it was 250 GW, which was an all-time high.

The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, during this summer season (from April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77GW in June.

"It did not happen as it rained and then you got a dry spell, so normally when there is a dry spell, your demand increases," he said.

He further said that since it has been raining continuously this time, power demand has not picked up.

April, May, June, and July witnessed widespread rainfall, which has continued into August. Normally, in the northern region, rains arrive after July, but this year they began much earlier and have persisted, he added.

Topics : power demand forecast CEA electricity Government

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

