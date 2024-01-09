Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi meets top CEOs, discusses made-in-India vehicles to green hydrogen

A day before inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10, the prime minister met executives of Suzuki Motor Corp, Micron Technology and AP Moller and discussed industry issues

modi

Maruti Suzuki is looking to set up a second car manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This will be the firm's fifth plant in the country

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met some of the top global CEOs on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as he lured investments across sectors to boost the economy and create jobs.
A day before inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10, the prime minister met executives of Suzuki Motor Corp, Micron Technology and AP Moller and discussed industry issues and investment opportunities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi and Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corp, "discussed Maruti Suzuki's plans to make India a strong player in the global automotive market by exporting Made in India vehicles, along with deploying global best practices related to vehicle scrapping and vehicle recycling into India," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.
Maruti Suzuki is looking to set up a second car manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This will be the firm's fifth plant in the country.
"Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, held a meeting with PM @narendramodi in Gandhinagar. They discussed Micron's efforts to enhance the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India," the PMO said in a separate post on X.
US chip making giant Micron has started construction of a USD 2.75 billion semiconductor factory in Sanand, about 40-km from Ahmedabad. The plant, which will focus on transforming wafters into ball-grid arrays (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules and solid-state drives, is expected to be ready by December this year.
The prime minister also met Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman & CEO of DP World. "They discussed DP World's plans to further bolster investment in India, especially pertaining to creating sustainable, green, and energy-efficient ports, and world class sustainable logistic infrastructure," the PMO said in another post.
DP World had last year signed a concession agreement with the Deendayal Port Authority to develop, operate and maintain a new 2.19 million TEU per annum mega-container terminal at Kandla in Gujarat.
The Dubai-based logistics company currently operates five container terminals in India -- two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai -- with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs.

Also Read

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Renewable energy investments in India to jump 83% to $16.5 bn in 2024

Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption order: R K Singh

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

Washer found missing on a B737 Max plane in India during inspection: DGCA

JSW Steel's crude steel output grows 12% to 6.87 MT in October-December

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

PE investment in Indian real estate down 26% in Apr-Dec 23: Report

Modi also met Keith Svendsen, CEO of A.P. Moller.
"The PM welcomed their expansion plans in the GIFT City. Their discussions encompassed the crucial topics of green hydrogen and the development of logistics infrastructure," the PMO said.
He also had a meeting with Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Deakin University.
"They had a productive discussion on enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions pertaining to cybersecurity. The PM also welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities for promoting research and innovation," the PMO said in a post on X.
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, hailed as the biggest ever gathering, will be held during January 10-12 and is expected to bring in around 100,000 visitors, including chief executives, business leaders, ministers and diplomats from 133 countries.
Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, Tata group chairman, executives of Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, and Toyota are expected to attend the event that is looking to attract investments in sectors ranging from chipmaking to green energy and electric vehicles manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister CEOs hydrogen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon