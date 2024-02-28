PM Modi to inaugurate 2 Coal India projects worth Rs 1,400 cr on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate Coal India's two first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 1,393.69 crore, according to an official statement.

The first mile connectivity (FMC) projects are expected to reduce the state-owned coal producer's dependence on road traffic for transportation of the dry fuel.

Owned by Coal India arm Norther Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the projects located in Madhya Pradesh will enhance coal supply and quality in an eco-friendly way, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two significant FMC projects virtually on February 29. These projects are valued at Rs 1,393.69 crore, the ministry said.

"The projects to be unveiled are the Jayant OCP CHP-SILO and the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO. The Jayant OCP CHP-SILO has a capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and has been developed with an investment of Rs 723.50 crore.

"Similarly, the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO, with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), has been constructed with an investment of Rs 670.19 crore," it said.

These projects will reduce coal transportation time as well as production costs and help in reducing traffic congestion, accidents, and environmental impact, it added.